Planning to Study in Germany? Five Key Points Every Bachelor's Applicant Must Know

GERMANY is considered as one of the most popular study destinations for those students who want to study abroad. The universities in these countries are popular for their advanced and altered curriculum related to your program, low (or no) tuition fees, and experienced faculty staff. There are several countries in Germany that are designed to foster a global mindset within a vibrant, multicultural atmosphere for students. They believe every student should strive to become a future leader and must have a successful career.

Take a look at top five pointers that every student must keep in mind while applying for Bachelor’s degree in Germany:

Research and Choose a Bachelor’s Program

The first thing you should do is to figure out the right program that will benefit you in future and provide a successful career. The two most important questions are what you want to study and where you want to study? Firstly, you should consider your interests and potential career options. After that, research for the particular program and universities who are offering those programs, don’t forget to check for specializations.

The university you will choose and where it is located plays a crucial role in the overall setting. Big cities such as Munich or Berlin, there are several prestigious universities that offer a number of opportunities, if you have interest in innovation and tech. Also, check the latest rankings of the Universities depending upon the course that you have selected.

See also: Five Affordable UPSC Coaching Institutes in Delhi for Aspiring Civil Services Candidates

Check Admission Requirements

There are several admission requirements and eligibility criteria that you must follow. Before applying for the course, check the current qualifications followed by the university. To study in Germany you need to have a recognized Hochschulzugangsberechtigung (HZB), meaning ‘higher education entrance qualification’ to be eligible for studying abroad.

To study in Germany, it is also necessary to check the language requirements. Many courses and programs are being taught in German language, requiring international candidates to submit proof of proficiency in the German language. To check the proficiency in German language, candidates can go through two tests such as Deutsche Sprachprüfung für den Hochschulzugang (DSH, meaning “German language examination for university entrance”) and the TestDaF (entrance exam).

The Universities decide the level of German proficiency required for each program—the B2 (CEFR) level is considered as a minimum, C1 is most commonly required, and in some cases they’ll require C2 level.

Get a German Student Visa:

If you want to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Germany, it is important to obtain a student visa, depending upon your country of origin. You can easily find an overview of the countries for which a student visa is required or not required on the website of the Foreign Federal Office. There are various Universities who list motivation letters and recommendation letters as a part of their application process while applying for the course. You have to clearly mention in the letter why you are applying for this program.

See also: Delhi’s Top Five Artificial Jewellery Markets Every Fashion Enthusiast Should Explore

Get your Finances in Order:

It is crucial to get your finances in order to apply for a bachelor's degree in Germany. Around ~ US$10,000 is required to cover your living costs in Germany, although you may find you need more investments, depending on your lifestyle and spending habits. You must check the location where your University is located. Living costs also vary depending on the location; according to Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey, Munich is currently the most expensive city in the country. There are several scholarships that will help the students studying in Germany at various study levels.

Submit Your Application:

You must complete the application process for a bachelor's degree. The application process for the bachelor’s programs at universities in Germany is either completed through uni-assist or through the university’s own platform. You have to attain the minimum eligibility criteria and educational requirements, and documentation work, regardless of the application platform. The students must note that the Uni-assist does charge handling fees. The application fee also depends on the number of universities you are applying for. You will be required to pay 75 euros per application, this cost may vary also.

There is another requirement to look for with uni-assist application is the VPD certificates. This certificate checks your education certificates and conversion of your grades to the German system done by uni-assist.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

Suggested Reading: