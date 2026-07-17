NEET UG Result 2026 Released: 11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify, Check Steps To Download Scorecard and Toppers Details Here

THE NEET UG RESULT 2026 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their official website on July 16, 2026. Those candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2026 Re-examination will be able to check their result and download their scorecard by visiting the website and entering their login credentials.

According to details shared by the NTA, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for undergraduate medical admissions across the country. Almost 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. The examination took place at 5,440 centers in 551 Indian cities and 14 cities abroad.

NEET UG Result 2026: Highest Scorers & Top Performers

The highest score in NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination was 715 out of 720, jointly scored by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). Both of the students emerged as the topper of the exam. The National Testing Agency said that 17 state toppers scored 700 or above, whereas 26 state toppers scored more than 690 marks in the re-exam.

A total of 138 candidates who scored 690+ marks belong to 66 cities across India. Over 93 percent of these top scorers were appearing for the NEET UG Exam 2026 for the first time, and 99 percent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

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After releasing the results for the NEET UG 2026 Re-exam, the NTA said in a press release that 11.25 lakh candidates had qualified, with more than 58 percent of them being women. “The result has been announced in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track,” the NTA said.

Steps to download NEET UG 2026 Scorecard

The students are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to check the NEET UG 2026 scorecard:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in to check their scorecards.

Step 2. There will be a link for the NEET UG 2026 Result available on the ‘Latest News’ blue band on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where students will be required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your NEET UG Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the NEET UG 2026 scorecard carefully and download the page for future reference.

Note: The scanned copy of the original OMR Answer Sheet and Score Card of the Candidates of NEET (UG) will be kept in the safe custody of DigiLocker.

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NEET UG 2026 Result: Category-Wise Qualified Candidates

The National Testing Agency has also released the category-wise details of the qualified candidates:

General - 2.91 lakh candidates

OBC-NCL - 5.12 lakh candidates

SC - 1.59 lakh candidates

ST - 63,716 candidates

Gen-EWS - 95,026 candidates

PwBD - 3,666 candidates

PwD - 303 candidates

The NTA has also released state toppers, category-wise toppers, score distribution, and cut-off marks along with the NEET UG Re-exam result 2026. The candidates can download their scorecards and await the counselling schedule for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and medical programs. Further details will be announced soon.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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