ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Declared: How To Download Scorecard, Check Out Top 3 Rank Holders Here

ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2026 OUT: The results for the CA Foundation exams have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on their official website on July 3, 2026. Those candidates who have appeared for the CA Foundation examination conducted in May 2026 will be able to check their qualifying status by visiting the official website of the ICAI.

According to details, a total of 20.09 percent of students got qualified in the CA Foundation exam, the passing percentage of the male students was recorded at 20.88 percent whereas the passing percentage of female students was recorded at 19.24 percent. Sakshi Jain from Nashik emerged as a topper of the CA Foundation exam, followed by Ayanabbas Ajani from Chandrapur (rank 2) and Radha Unmesh Mulay from Pune (rank 3). All the rank holders are from Maharashtra, Mumbai. The results underline the intense competition in one of India's most sought-after professional entrance examinations

According to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India rules, those candidates who are appearing for the examination must attain the minimum passing criteria. They must secure at least 40 percent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 percent overall to qualify CA Foundation examination.

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ICAI CA Foundation 2026: Top 3 Rank Holders

The ICAI has officially released the CA Foundation Result 2026 on their official website. The ICAI has also released the top 3 ranker holders for the CA Foundation Exam 2026. Sakshi Jain topped the CA Foundation examination by scoring 371 marks out of 400, equivalent to 92.75 percent. Ayanabbas Ajani secured the second rank with 367 marks (91.75 percent), whereas Radha Unmesh Mulay secured the third rank with a total of 365 marks (91.25 percent).

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: How to check

The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps to check and download your ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard 2026 online:

Step 1. Students must visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in to check their qualifying status.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will be required to enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials

Step 4. Submit your login credentials and your ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Step 5. Check the details mentioned on the scorecard and save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

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ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Verify these details

The CA Foundation scorecard will include the below mentioned details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

In the CA Foundation Examination 2026, a total of 90,217 candidates appeared, of whom 18,124 qualified the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 20.09 percent. The ICAI has announced inter, foundation, and final exam result 2026. The candidates can access their results and download the merit list by using their roll number and registration number on the official website of the ICAI.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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