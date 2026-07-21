BTech Gold Medalist Commit Suicide After 50 Failed Government Job Attempts; Sparks Concern About Exam Pressure

IN A HEARTHBREAKING INCIDENT, a brilliant 23-year-old BTech graduate died by suicide in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The police said a suicide note has been recovered from the deceased’s room. In the letter, he apologized to his father for not qualifying for any government job despite multiple attempts. The deceased has been identified as Anand Kumar. He was frustrated over his inability to secure a government job.

Despite his outstanding academic record, the immense burden of expectations and repeated failures in recruitment examinations drove him into deep depression, leading him to take this tragic step. On July 19, 2026, the 23-year-old B Tech gold medalist allegedly died by suicide at his home in Kanpur, the police said.

His body was discovered from his home after the household help, unable to get a response despite knocking several times, alerted neighbors and the police. Anand also left a note for his father, which read, "Sorry, Papa, I tried nearly 50 times to get a government job, but I couldn't succeed. Please forgive me.” The police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the last rites were performed at Bhairav Ghat on July 25, 2026 evening.

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Who was BTech Gold Medalist Anand Kumar?

Anand Kumar was a gold medalist and was widely recognized as an exceptionally bright student. He had received a gold medal from Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during a college ceremony. On July 19, 2026 he was found hanging in his room at his three-storey home in Govind Nagar, Kanpur. At that time, his family members were away from the home making arrangements for his elder brother’s marriage.

Anand completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering from Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT) in 2024, achieving an extraordinary feat by securing the third rank in his course across the entire state. Anand was comfortably employed at a private firm, but his ultimate goal was to transition to a stable public-sector job.

Anand's father, Rajkumar, stated that he had finished his one-year apprenticeship program with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. After completing his bachelors he prepared for the competitive examinations to secure a stable position in the government sector.

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Anand appeared for almost 50 Recruitment Exams

Anand’s father said that he had a strong desire to secure a government position, and had actively appeared for more than 50 different recruitment examinations across multiple sectors. The recruitment exams include Staff Selection Commission (SSC) openings, Indian Railways recruitment examinations, Multiple public sector banking tests, and various state education department eligibility evaluations.

The tragic death of such a promising and highly educated young graduate has left the entire neighborhood and his college community in a profound state of shock.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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