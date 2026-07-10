Jaipur School Suicide Sparks Outrage After Parents Release CCTV, Allege Amaira Was Bullied

A Disturbing CASE of 9-year-old Amaira’s death in her school premises has shocked the entire nation. On November 1, 2025, Amaira, a class 4th student died after jumping from the fourth floor of the Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The police registered a suicide case with the victim's parents alleging their daughter was bullied at the school for nearly a year and that her teachers failed to act.

The CCTV footage from the classroom has been reviewed by a team of investigators, and shows Amaira walking up to her teacher twice in the minutes before she climbed the railing and jumped, later succumbing to her injuries. According to PTI, Amaira’s parents claim that the teacher failed to address her despite her repeated attempts to seek help against bullying. The deceased’s family demand for action against all the responsible people under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

9-Year-Old Amaira’s WhatsApp Recording

Her mother, Shivani Meena recorded her voice. In the clip, the young girl can be heard sobbing: "I don't want to go to school... don't send me." Her mother sent the recorded audio to Amaira’s class teacher hoping it would alert the school to something troubling her child. She further said "I would speak to the class teacher, I spoke to the class coordinator not once, but a number of times over the last one year, but they would either shrug me off or ignore me.”

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Amaira died by jumping from the 4th floor of her school building. Her parents allege that repeated complaints of teasing, bullying, and verbal abuse with "sexual connotations" by her classmates went unaddressed by the school teachers and authorities. Her father, Vijay Meena also said that during a Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), a group of children signalled towards his daughter and another boy. She hid behind Vijay, embarrassed.

Her father further said, “The teacher told me this is a co-ed school and Amaira must learn to talk to all children, even the boys. I told the teacher that it is my daughter's choice if she does not want to talk to boys.”

CCTV Footages from Amaira’s Classroom

According to Amaira’s family, the newly released CCTV footage from the classroom shows her being distressed, uncomfortable, and embarrassed. What she said is not known because, despite CBSE guidelines mandating audio recording in the classroom surveillance, the footage has no sound.

The video clip shows that Amaira entered the classroom normally, talking, and even taking part in the dance activity before being bullied by the students. The footage then shows a digital slate being brought into the classroom by some children. According to her parents, no teacher or staff member immediately followed her, nor did anyone stop her as she made her way from the ground floor to the fourth floor, from where she jumped and died.

See also: UP: Minor girl suicide fearing of scolding over ice cream

Major Safety Lapses at School in Amaira’s Case

The CBSE pulled up the Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, over serious lapses in the student safety, supervision, and anti-bullying mechanisms following the death of Amaira. A two-member committee was set up to investigate the case further. The committee found that the young girl, whose classroom was on the ground floor, reached the fourth floor unnoticed before jumping. It also flagged the absence of mandatory safety precautions for students, lack of dedicated CCTV monitoring despite the school having over 5,000 students.

9-year-old Amaira left the world at a very young age. Now, her parents are asking for answers and strict actions against the school principal and founder and whosoever is responsible for their child’s death.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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