SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Released: How To Download, Exam Date, Crucial Documents, and Important Guidelines Here

SBI PO ADMIT CARD 2026 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has published the admit cards for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Examination 2026 on their official website. Those candidates who have applied for the PO examination will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the website and by entering their registration credentials. The candidates must note that an admit card is a crucial document to appear for the examination.

The admit card will contain important details such as candidates’ registration number, roll number, exam timing, exam center details, etc. According to the official datesheet, the SBI PO examination will be conducted on August 1 and 2, 2026 in online format at multiple locations across the country. On the exam day, applicants need to carry a printed copy of their admit card with an attached photograph along with a valid government-issued ID proof.

The call letter for the examination has been issued for the preliminary stage of the recruitment procedure. According to official data, nearly 12.14 lakh candidates have registered for the SBI PO 2026 recruitment drive this year.

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SBI PO Admit Card 2026: How to Download?

The candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned instructions to download the hall tickets for the SBI PO Examination 2026:

Step 1. Students must visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in to download hall tickets.

Step 2. There will be a Careers section available on the homepage.

Step 3. Select Join SBI and then click on Current Openings on the homepage.

Step 4. There you will see a notification for Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026-27.

Step 5. Click on the Prelims Call Letter download link.

Step 6. A new window will open on the screen where you will be required to enter the Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 7. Submit the details after careful review and download the admit card. Do not forget to print a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

SBI PO 2026: Crucial Documents to Carry

Those candidates who are appearing for the examination are advised to carry below mentioned documents at the exam center for a smooth examination process.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the SBI PO Admit Card 2026.

Original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport or Driving Licence.

Recent passport-size photographs, if specified in the admit card instructions on the exam day.

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SBI PO 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates are advised to reach the examination center 1 hour before the reporting time and carry all the valid ID proofs with hall ticket. They should verify the examination center location in advance to avoid last minute stress, avoid carrying prohibited items, follow instructions issued by invigilators, and occupy only the allotted seat.

Those candidates who will qualify the SBI Prelims Examination will proceed towards the next stage of recruitment process that is PO Mains Examinations. Following that, Interview rounds will be conducted for shortlisted candidates for final selection. Candidates will be selected based on their cumulative performance in the PO Mains and Interview. Selected candidates will be posted at several public sector banks across the country.

(Proofread by Khushboo Singh)

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