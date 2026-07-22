NEET AIR 2 Panshul Bansal Responds to CJP Protest: ‘Why Protest When I Can Study?’

THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY’s protest turned violent after Delhi police used lathi-charge and tear gasses to stop the CJP’s protestors from reaching the Parliament on July 20, 2026. NEET Re-Exam All India Rank (AIR) 2 holder Panshul Bansal said he chose to focus on his preparation instead of joining the CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Bansal secured All India Rank 2 with a 99.9999 percentile in the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

While talking to NDTV, Bansal shares his opinion about the paper leak controversy and the ongoing protest led by Cockroach Janta Party. He said, "I thought of the situation as an opportunity to improve my score. So I thought, why should I go to the protest? Instead, I could be studying at home and improving my skills and score."

“Initially Disappointed”: NEET AIR 2 Holder Panshul Bansal

Panshul Bansal said that the cancellation of the NEET original examination initially left him heartbroken and disappointed, he eventually saw it as an opportunity to improve his performance for the re-examination. His comments come at a time when several NEET aspirants continue to stage protests while the Opposition has stepped up calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

See also: NEET Re-Exam 2026: Student Caught Using Phone Hidden in Toilet Flush Tank at Hyderabad Exam Centre

Panshul Bansal is a student of KR Mangalam World School, in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash. In the NEET Re-examination 2026, he scored 715 marks in the re-examination. The original NEET UG Examination was conducted on May 3, 2026 but cancelled on May 12, 2026 after allegations that the question paper had been leaked.

The National Testing Agency conducted the NEET UG re-examination for those candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses. Currently the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting the investigation into the NEET paper leak.

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Panshul Bansal’s Marks Improved

While speaking to NDTV’s reporter, Panshul Bansal revealed that his score was 706 marks when the NEET-UG Exam 2026 took place but later when NEET UG re-exam results were announced, he scored 715 marks. When asked what changed during the additional weeks of preparation, he said he did not change his routine at all. "I did not change anything in my study schedule. I simply followed the same routine. I just felt that in the last one-and-a-half months I had to give everything I could and leave the rest to God.”

See also: ‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: 23-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Riya Kumari Thapa Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note

Panshul Bansal Aiming for AIIMS Delhi

Panshul Bansal is aiming to pursue an MBBS degree program at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi and wants to specialize in surgery, with cardiac surgery and neurosurgery. Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1 with 715 marks out of 720, while Panshul Bansal finished second with the same score in the NEET UG Re-Examination 2026. More than 93 percent of students were appearing for NEET (UG) for the first time.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result Out

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on their official website on July 16, 2026. According to details shared by the NTA, 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for undergraduate medical admissions across the country. Almost 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026. The examination took place at 5,440 centers in 551 Indian cities and 14 cities abroad.

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