From Year-Round Examinations to Strict Laws for Testing Agencies: Shashi Tharoor's Radical Education Reform Suggestions to Nandan Nilekani-Led Task Force

AFTER A DRAMATIC sequence of events over the last month, the education sector has become the focus of the entire nation. Amidst the Jantar Mantar protest’s success, Prime Minister’s late night reels, and Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Nandan Nilekani, one of co-founders of Infosys, has been appointed as the man to lead the task force given the responsibility to suggest reforms in education sector.

After the task force was announced by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 26, 2026, Shashi Tharoor had his own set of suggestions for Nilekani. In the letter, addressed directly to the Task Force leader, Tharoor argues that India's present examination model has become “structurally obsolete, morally exhausted, and intellectually deadening." According to the Congress Member of Parliament, the crisis expands far beyond paper leaks and reflects a system that has repeatedly failed millions of students.

Hard-Working Students Were Betrayed by the System: Shashi Tharoor

Welcoming Nilekani's appointment, Tharoor recalled that an earlier committee headed by former ISRO chairman Prof. K. Radhakrishnan was also formed for the same task after the 2024 examination controversies. That committee had submitted 101 recommendations to the center, many of which, according to Tharoor, still remain unimplemented.

"The nation now looks to your leadership with renewed hope," Tharoor wrote in the letter to Nilekani. Describing the mood among young people as one of "profound angst and unprecedented disillusionment," he said millions of students had spent years preparing for competitive examinations, “sacrificing sleep, health, and family resources, only to be betrayed by the failings of the system."

According to Tharoor, the protests witnessed in recent weeks were not merely a reaction to another paper leak but the inevitable result of years of accumulated frustration over repeated cancellations, examination failures and uncertainty about employment.

He writes, "The recent protests were not merely about a series of paper leaks. They represented the inevitable breaking point of a system that has become structurally obsolete, morally exhausted, and intellectually deadening.”

See Also: From Gen Z to Gen Alpha: School Students Stage Protest Demanding Clean Toilets, Safe Water, and More Teachers

Tharoor Proposes GRE/SAT Like Year-Round Testing in India

One of Tharoor's biggest suggested reforms is to move away from India's current single-day, high-stakes entrance examinations. He argued that when millions of students appear for the same examination on a single day, the chances of paper leaks, technical failures, and administrative mistakes increase significantly. A medical emergency or a traffic disruption can end a student's chances for an entire year.

However, Tharoor proposed a continuous, modular and computer-adaptive testing model similar to international examinations like the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT). He further proposes that secure examination centres should be established in every district, allowing students to appear for tests multiple times a year and submit their highest score for admissions.

The Congress MP also recommended the use of dynamically generated question banks, protected through cryptographic technology so that every candidate receives a different question paper. Such a model, he argues, would make traditional paper leaks "structurally impossible."