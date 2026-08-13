'Resignation Not Enough, Take Strict Action': Ex-Education Secy Anil Swarup Who Predicted NEET Paper Leak Exposes NTA Leadership, Mafias and Why Govt Doesn't Focus on Education

NTA Chairman Pradeep Joshi Called Out for Repeated Paper Leaks

Swarup then questioned the leadership of the system. He said, “Ultimately, the reputation of any organization depends on its credibility, as credibility is the most important factor. Who's heading it?” Then he pointed out that no one even discussed who the chairman of NTA is and what he is doing. He said, “This man was an MP. He became Chairman of UPSC. The short-lived UPSC failures occurred during that time.”

Swarup added UPSC has always been above board, but during the time Pradeep Joshi became the chairman, there were some problems with it. He said Joshi then resigned from there and became the chairman of NTA. The paper leak happened in 2024, nothing happened, and it was repeated in 2026, but there were no discussions. He said that changing the ministers is not the answer to these problems. “It is important to understand who is heading this organization.”

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Why Changing Leaders Alone Won’t Fix the Exam System

Swarup was further asked about former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to which he said, “I haven't worked with Dharmendra Pradhan, but I do interact with him as a school secretary. He was a bit impulsive, so that was a problem.” He said that when Pradhan became Education Minister, questions started to come to his mind because the education ministers that he had seen earlier used to focus on depth and detail while Pradhan was impulsive.

Swarup explained that during his time, there was also some crisis in CBSE, and they handled the crisis effectively. He said there was pressure at that time also to remove the CBSE chairman, but they did not. After looking at the findings, they came to the conclusion that the chairman was not at fault, and the same should have been done in this case. They should have done the inquiry and reached a conclusion before changing the chairman. He said that a quick finding can be made and that it is not a lengthy process; authorities just have to conduct an inquiry.

“Just look at the process and you'll immediately see where the error occurred,” Swarup said. He then further explained that even after the findings, if the mistake is that of the officer, then removing him will not change anything. “See, if it is the fault of you officers then just removing him will not work, action should be taken against him,” he said. He said that changing the chairman of any organization will demoralise the entire institution. Instead, authorities should suspend him or take action against him. He said, “I firmly believe that if the officer is at fault, then reprimand him. But if he's not at fault, protect him to the end, so that morale remains high.”