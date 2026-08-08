NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Chargesheet Names 13 Accused, Reveals How Three NTA Experts Leaked Questions

How NTA Subject Experts Allegedly Leaked NEET-UG Questions

According to the CBI, the three NTA subject experts — Chemistry expert Prahalad Vithalrao Kulkarni, Botany expert Manisha Mandhare, and Physics expert Manisha Havaldar — used different methods to take confidential information about the questions out of the agency’s office. The main reason why they were allegedly able to do this was because they were not frisked while entering or leaving the confidential section.

These experts were given plain sheets of paper to take inside the confidential section of the NTA for rough work or notes while translating the NEET papers. These experts, including Kulkarni, Mandhare and Havaldar, allegedly noted some questions on these pieces of paper, while they memorised others and later returned to their hotel rooms to write the questions down. As per reports by NDTV, these questions were later allegedly dictated during special private coaching sessions, where students were asked to write them down.

The chargesheet also mentioned that there was no dedicated live CCTV monitoring control room, because of which whatever these officers were allegedly doing inside the confidential room remained unnoticed. “There was no practice of checking/frisking of experts during entry/exit from the confidential section at NTA. For easier questions, an expert could simply remember them and write them down in a book once he returned to his hotel room at the end of the day. Accused PV Kulkarni (A-2) did back-translation work for three sets of questions (135 questions in total) from 31.03.2026 to 02.04.2026, i.e., over a period of 3 days,” the chargesheet stated, as mentioned by NDTV.

The investigators recovered question papers, PDF files, photographs, and other documents from mobile phones, pen drives and other digital devices. The agency has alleged that the leaked questions were circulated through Telegram, WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms several days before the examination. After considering these findings, the CBI said that the paper leak was a coordinated incident that had been planned beforehand and was not a spontaneous incident.