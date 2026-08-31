Starting A Child Education Plan At Age 5 Versus Age 12

The parent of a 5-year-old wonders if it’s too early to plan for their child’s college. Another one with a 12-year-old thinks it's already late.
Both are asking the same underlying question: does the age at which you start a child education plan actually change the outcome, or is it fine to wait until things feel more “settled”?
It changes the outcome more than most parents expect. Ask five different parents when they started saving for their child's education, and you'll likely get five different ages and five different monthly amounts, most of them shaped by when they began, not by how much they earned. Here's what the age gap really costs, and what to do about it, whichever age your child is right now.
A child education plan works by combining regular savings with life cover, so the money grows over time and your child stays protected even if you're not around to keep paying.
The part that depends heavily on starting age is the growth. Starting earlier gives the policy or investment component more time to potentially grow toward the education goal, depending on the product and returns. Money invested later has to work harder in a shorter window because it doesn’t get a runaway later.
A 5-year-old gives you roughly 13 years before college begins at around 18 years.
A 12-year-old gives you roughly 6 years, which is generally less than half the time.
The amount needed for a future education goal may be considerably higher than today's cost because its cost can rise significantly.
Less time to grow the money, and a target that keeps climbing, is exactly why the starting age matters so much.
Starting at 5 works especially well if:
You want to invest a smaller amount each month and still reach a large final amount, since you have more years for growth to do the heavy lifting.
You're comfortable with market-linked options like ULIPs, since a longer horizon gives short-term ups and downs more time to smooth out.
You'd rather build the habit of saving gradually than find a large sum later under time pressure.
Starting when your child turns 12 may be far from too late, although a change of strategy is certainly called for:
You will probably need to set aside a significantly greater amount each month to reach the same target, since fewer years remain.
With fewer years to ride out market ups and downs, the choice between guaranteed and market-linked options becomes more important at this stage.
Acting now still matters. Every year you wait after 12 shrinks the runway further and pushes the required monthly amount up.
Think of it less as “7 fewer years” and more as “less than half the time.” A 5-year-old's plan has roughly double the runway of a 12-year-old's plan to grow the same target amount.
In practical terms, that usually means a parent starting at 12 ends up setting aside a noticeably larger amount each month than a parent starting at 5, just to land at a similar amount by the time college begins. The precise amount depends on your child's age, the policy you select, and your target amount, which is why a proper calculation can be more useful than a mere estimate.
While this shouldn't cause panic about your child's age, it should be a call to action. Even for parents whose children have turned 12, it's much more beneficial to start planning now than to wait until 14 or 15, when there will be less runway, and the required monthly amount will increase again.
Yes, and it is one of the most underestimated factors in the process.
With a longer term, such as beginning at 5 years, a market-linked child policy has ample time to recover and grow.
With a shorter time horizon, some parents may prefer guaranteed-return options because they provide greater certainty around the benefits, while others may consider market-linked options depending on their risk appetite and financial goals.
A child-focused plan may also include life cover and a premium-waiver feature, which can help keep the education goal on track if the insured parent passes away, subject to the policy terms and conditions.
The best child plan that may be suitable for a 5-year-old may differ from an option considered for a 12-year-old, depending on the remaining time horizon, financial goal and risk appetite.
Regardless of your child's current age, the same three steps apply:
Work out the age at which your child is likely to start college and how many years that leaves you to save.
Use a child plan calculator to estimate the contribution required to work toward the target, based on the child's age, goal amount, and other relevant details.
Choose between a market-linked or guaranteed plan based on how much time you have left, not just personal preference.
The best child plan isn't a single product that fits every family. It's whichever plan matches your child's actual timeline, which is exactly why the age you start matters as much as the plan itself.
Premiums paid toward eligible child insurance plans may qualify for tax benefits, subject to the applicable provisions and conditions under the prevailing income-tax laws. Maturity and death benefits may also receive tax benefits subject to applicable conditions. Tax laws are subject to change, so the applicable provisions should be checked at the time of purchase and filing.
Seven years feels like a small gap on a birthday card. In a child's education fund, it's often the difference between a comfortable monthly contribution and a demanding one. The right time to start was whenever your child was younger than they are today, which makes right now the next best option.
[GP/VP]
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