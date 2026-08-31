Starting A Child Education Plan At Age 5 Versus Age 12

The parent of a 5-year-old wonders if it’s too early to plan for their child’s college. Another one with a 12-year-old thinks it's already late.

Both are asking the same underlying question: does the age at which you start a child education plan actually change the outcome, or is it fine to wait until things feel more “settled”?

It changes the outcome more than most parents expect. Ask five different parents when they started saving for their child's education, and you'll likely get five different ages and five different monthly amounts, most of them shaped by when they began, not by how much they earned. Here's what the age gap really costs, and what to do about it, whichever age your child is right now.

Why Starting Earlier Can Make a Difference

A child education plan works by combining regular savings with life cover, so the money grows over time and your child stays protected even if you're not around to keep paying.

The part that depends heavily on starting age is the growth. Starting earlier gives the policy or investment component more time to potentially grow toward the education goal, depending on the product and returns. Money invested later has to work harder in a shorter window because it doesn’t get a runaway later.