Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Daljit Singh Cheema Raises Concerns on Punjab’s Employment Situation, Demanding the Immediate Release of a Comprehensive White Paper by the AAP Government

Unemployment Concerns in Punjab

It is in this regard that the statements of Mr. Daljit Singh Cheema—the former Education Minister of the State and a senior leader of the SAD—on the employment situation must be read. In a video message on X, Mr. Cheema raises serious concerns regarding the employment situation and service-related crisis in Punjab. While noting the concerns of the unemployed youth in the state, Mr. Cheema voiced his criticisms regarding the delays in government recruitment, age-limit related issues, alleged paper leaks and the irregularities in service recruitment by the government. As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025, the unemployment rate among the people aged 15 and above in Punjab has remained above the national average. It stands at 5.3% against the national average of 3.1%, thereby making it imperative for the incumbent government to deal with these structural issues of policy governance and their outcome.



Pensions, Dearness Allowances and Other Demands of the Employees

Alongside the issues of unemployed youth, Mr. Daljit Singh Cheema also raised the case of existing government-service employees. Pensions, gratuities, and other employment-related benefits form a crucial part of the Indian Constitution. Article 366(17) of the Indian Constitution, along with the Directive Principles of State Policy, speaks to the extension of socio-economic welfare and other benefits, entitling the working populace to a system of pensions and other related benefits. According to Mr. Cheema, regular employees in Punjab are facing issues with the pension system, and therefore, he has demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), payment of the pending DA/DR (Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief) and other legitimate unpaid dues.



Plight of the Contractual and Outsourced employees in Punjab

Mr. Daljit Singh Cheema further raised the cause of the contractual and outsourced employees in Punjab. He unequivocally demanded the regularization and timely payment of salaries of the contractual workers, and also raised the concerns of employees working under the centrally sponsored schemes such as MGNREGA (now G-RAM-G), who are dealing with the issues of job security, salaries and poor service conditions. This issue of the contractual and outsourced employees is a timely intervention, as the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report 2025, shows Punjab (82%) with the highest share of informal workers in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh (81%) and Bihar (81%) respectively.

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However, in a recently announced cabinet decision, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann informed about the decision to offer direct government contracts to around 65,048 outsourced employees across 51 government departments. Likewise, the Cabinet has also received the Governor’s approval and is set to table the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, today, August 10, 2026.



Eyeing the Punjab Assembly Elections 2026

Having raised all these concerns, Mr. Daljit Singh Cheema has called on the AAP government to issue a comprehensive white paper detailing the entire scenario of employment in Punjab. This includes the current employment and recruitment situation, pending DA/DR arrears, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the condition of contractual and outsourced employees, employees under the centrally sponsored schemes, existing vacancies, recruitment plans and clarification on the alleged irregularities.

As the Punjab Assembly elections 2026 draw closer, the political forces in the state have geared up for their upcoming campaigns around these issues. The political equations of the state have also started to point towards the possible alignments and realignments. The Indian National Congress has been leading its campaign independently and has shown no signs of forming alliances with the major forces. On the other hand, the former allies, SAD and BJP, have fuelled speculation of a possible alliance in the coming days.

As the assembly elections in Punjab draw nearer, political alliances would of course play a major role. But the questions on the performance of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government are sure to come to the fore as major points of discussion.

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