Want Better Career Opportunities? Top 5 Foreign Languages to Learn in India for Jobs and Career Growth

THE WORLD IS GROWING at a fast pace, and the boundaries between countries are becoming less significant as people connect in many ways. With the advent of the internet, the world has become a more connected place, allowing people to communicate with others across distant countries. In India, multinational companies (MNCs) are growing, with many people aspiring to work for them. Many companies also require employees to know a particular foreign language for certain job opportunities.
Learning a new language can help you in many ways. It can improve your job prospects, make travelling easier, help you study abroad, and even make it easier to settle in another country. Language also gives you a deeper understanding of a country's culture and history, which can help you adjust to a new environment more easily.
Learning a foreign language is no longer just an additional skill; it has become a valuable advantage. Here are some of the most commonly learned foreign languages in India that can help improve your job prospects.
Spanish is the second most popular language to learn around the world after English, which ranks first. More than 500 million people speak Spanish, and many learn the language for career and educational purposes. The language is easier for Indians to learn, because of its straightforward pronunciation and vocabulary which is similar to English.
The most recognised certifications for Spanish is DELE (Diplomas de Español como Lengua Extranjera). There are not many Spanish companies in India but learning Spanish can still open opportunities for your jobs. These include jobs in tourism, international business, localisation, the service sector, import-export and more.
French is considered one of the best and most widely used languages among Indian professionals. The language is recognised by the United Nations, and countries like Canada, France and several African nations use it for business and communication purposes. As the language is spoken in many countries, if you are learning it the chances of getting a job increases.
French language proficiency can be officially certified through the DELF (Diplôme d'études en langue française) and DALF (Diplôme approfondi de langue française) which is diploma and advance diploma awarded under the French Ministry of Education. Learning French can help people in their career who want to work in fields like diplomacy, hospitality and international business. Also, if you want to work in India, there are many French companies operating in the country.
Now comes German, which is also one of the most popular languages learned by Indians. The reason behind German being popular is that Germany is the largest economy in Europe, and the country provides Indian students and professionals with better career opportunities, helping them grow. If you work in sectors like automobile or manufacturing sectors or have an engineering background learning this language can be a plus point. The reason is because of many companies like Siemens, BMW, Bosch and SAP.
Goethe-Zertifikat is considered one of the most recognised German language certificates and is offered by the Goethe-Institut. If you want to work in a multinational company from Germany, they prefer professionals who have good German language skills.
The Japanese language is very useful and economically rewarding for Indians. The reason is the friendly relation between India and Japan. Japan makes many investments in Indian infrastructure, which creates a steady demand for workers who know both Indian languages and Japanese for communication purposes. The people who are working in sectors like IT, the automobile industry and healthcare services can get special benefits if they learn Japanese.
The Japanese language certificate is the JLPT (Japanese-Language Proficiency Test), which is widely recognised in Japan. People who have this certificate secure well-paid jobs as engineers, consultants, translators and project leads in India. The reason is because there are many Japanese companies in India like Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, Sony and Hitachi, which recruit Indian professionals, preferring those who are proficient in Japanese.
Mandarin is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world as China remains one of the world's largest economies, with businesses operating across many continents, including Asia, Africa and other Gulf countries. Learning Mandarin is not easy and it takes time and patience to learn but if you did learn it the language can help you get a well paid job. The language has a strong income potential and demand from companies and if you are working in trading, logistics and manufacturing the language is extra useful.
The certification for Mandarin proficiency is the HSK (Hànyǔ Shuǐpíng Kǎoshì). The people who can speak in Mandarin are also seeing growing demand as several countries in South Asia and Africa have seen large-scale investments by Chinese companies. If you learn this language, it can open up many opportunities in different fields and help you grow professionally.
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
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