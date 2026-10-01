Risepoint is Helping Delaware State Expand its Online Degree Programs

A new type of student

The national backdrop is a pool of adults who started college and stopped. As of the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year, 43.1 million Americans had some college experience but no credential, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Of those, 37.6 million are working-age adults under 65. The group has continued to grow and now stands as one of the largest potential enrollment pools in American higher education.

The trend lines are turning, though slowly. In 2023-24, more than 1 million adults who had previously left college without a credential re-enrolled, the most the Clearinghouse has recorded, and the number of students leaving college prior to attaining a degree fell for a second straight year.

Doug Shapiro, who directs the research center, called the return the "most we've ever recorded." Two findings in the same body of research speak directly to what Delaware State is attempting. Primarily online institutions account for a disproportionately high share of returning students relative to their share of the stopped-out population. And Black, Hispanic, and Pacific Islander students, who are overrepresented among those without a credential, re-enrolled at higher rates than they had two years earlier.

The picture is not uniformly encouraging. Nearly two-thirds of stopped-out adults last attended a community college, and the overall some-college-no-credential population kept growing even as returns rose, because new stopouts still outpaced re-enrollments.

"While it's encouraging to see over a million SCNC students re-engage with higher education, the continued growth of this population reminds us that re-enrollment alone isn't enough,” said Matthew Holsapple, senior director of research at the Clearinghouse.

The students who do come back tend to need what a working adult needs, namely a schedule that bends around a job and a price that does not require new debt. That is the specific demand an online completion program is built to meet.

Why an HBCU is positioned to reach these learners

Delaware State's existing role in its state supplies the logic for the expansion. The university describes itself as a leading producer of Delaware's nurses, social workers, teachers, and accountants, including a substantial share of the state's professionals from historically underrepresented backgrounds. Those are the same fields the online portfolio targets, and the same populations most represented in the some-college-no-credential numbers. A campus that already trains a large share of a state's public-service workforce is a plausible place to try reaching the workers who could not attend in person.

The university is not approaching online delivery alone. Delaware State is a founding member of the eHBCU Consortium, a group of historically Black colleges, including Alabama State University, Pensole Lewis College, and campuses of the Southern University system, that pooled resources to build a shared online platform with support from Blue Meridian Partners and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The consortium is not itself a degree-granting body; students earn credentials from the accredited member institutions.

Terry Jeffries, a Delaware State assistant vice president, is the consortium's executive director. "Since 1837, HBCUs have served as beacons of hope and bastions of historic excellence," Jeffries said when the platform launched. "With eHBCU, we're extending this distinguished academic tradition into the digital future."