Kota Allen Coaching Centre Clash: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Injured After Classmate Hits Him on the Head With Toy Gun

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AT AN ALLEN CAREER INSTITUTE in Kota, Rajasthan, a dispute broke out between two students on October 16, 2026, leaving one seriously injured. A 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh allegedly hit another JEE aspirant of the same age from Bihar on the head with the butt of a toy gun, causing a head injury. The injured student was taken to the hospital, where he is currently admitted. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.
The incident happened in the coaching complex, where students gathered at the spot, creating chaos. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station. Police have said that the student is out of danger and has been admitted to a private hospital near the institute. Initial social media videos and posts alleged that one student had shot another with a gun, raising concerns among parents. However, a later report said that a toy gun was used to hit the other student and that no shooting had taken place.
The two students were preparing for engineering entrance exams at the institute where the dispute took place. Police said that both students were in the same class and that the incident began with verbal abuse before escalating into a clash. One student then allegedly used the butt of a toy gun to repeatedly hit the other student on the head. In the video, blood can be seen coming from the injured student's head as other students carry him.
After the incident, teachers entered the area to calm the students. While the exact sequence of events and the reason for the dispute remain unclear, some online claims suggested that the argument allegedly started over a female classmate. The victim and his mother live in Kota, Rajasthan, and the mother has filed a complaint against the other student at the Jawahar Nagar police station.
Police have started investigating the case to establish the reason for the dispute, identify the object used in the clash, and determine how the situation escalated. They are also looking into claims that a girl was involved in the dispute. So far, the institute has not released any official statement, and no safety measures have been made public.
Several videos recorded by students during the incident have been going viral on social media. The videos show a large crowd of students gathered as one student hits another. Some students were seen carrying the injured student in the video after his head started bleeding. People on social media expressed shock, particularly after initial claims suggested that a shooting had taken place.
One person wrote on social media platform X, “Ye kaisa coaching centre hain yaha bacche bandook leke aate hain (What kind of coaching centre is this, where children bring guns?).” Another person clarified, “Initial claims of a classmate shooting the victim with a pistol from his bag were inaccurate; police confirmed it was a toy pistol used to strike the victim's head, causing bleeding but no gunshot wound.”
One expressed shock, writing, “How are such institutions allowed to function even after such incidents, is the boy safe, what happens to the boy who shot him. Unbelievable. Where are we all heading to?”
Another user questioned why other students were recording videos instead of helping the injured student and asked why they were not contacting the police or calling an ambulance. They further added, “Literally bache ke chillane ke baad ek do ladke aaye uski help krne (After the child started screaming, one or two boys came to help).”
Another person called on the authorities to intervene and alleged, “Please look into the matter. The coaching institute is trying hard to suppress the incident. They deleted any information and video of the incident from the phones of their students. The institute is equally responsible for the incident.”
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
[Rh/VP/VS]
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