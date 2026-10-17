Kota Allen Coaching Centre Clash: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Injured After Classmate Hits Him on the Head With Toy Gun

AT AN ALLEN CAREER INSTITUTE in Kota, Rajasthan, a dispute broke out between two students on October 16, 2026, leaving one seriously injured. A 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh allegedly hit another JEE aspirant of the same age from Bihar on the head with the butt of a toy gun, causing a head injury. The injured student was taken to the hospital, where he is currently admitted. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The incident happened in the coaching complex, where students gathered at the spot, creating chaos. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar police station. Police have said that the student is out of danger and has been admitted to a private hospital near the institute. Initial social media videos and posts alleged that one student had shot another with a gun, raising concerns among parents. However, a later report said that a toy gun was used to hit the other student and that no shooting had taken place.