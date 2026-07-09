How a Bihar Homemaker Attended IIT Classes for Her Son and Helped Him Crack JEE Advanced Despite Collapsed Lung and Visual Impairment

EVERY YEAR IN INDIA, aspiring students pour in relentless efforts and determination to get admission into the nation’s top technical institution, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Students spend months upon months attending lectures, making notes, and solving mock question papers to prepare for the entrance exam. In addition to students' efforts, the guidance and support of parents and teachers is equally important, which can significantly help students during tough times and boost their morale. But for one aspiring IIT student hailing from Bihar, it was his parents, specifically his mother, whose unflinching dedication helped him crack one of India’s toughest exams and gain admission into IIT. This is the story of Gunjan Kumar and his mother, Gunja Sharma.

Gunjan Sharma, a student from Bihar’s Sitamarhi region, was eyeing admission into IIT and was preparing for his forthcoming JEE Advanced entrance exam. He had enrolled into Allen Institute at Kota two years ago, and was rigorously preparing for his entrance exam ever since.

However, just a couple months before his exam, Gunjan was diagnosed with pneumothorax, meaning a collapsed lung, which left him bedridden for over three months. His illness came after water filled into one of his lung cavities after he attempted to lift a heavy object. In addition, Gunjan also faces up to 70% visual impairment, and wears glasses of negative nine power.

Being just a few months short of his entrance exam, Gunjan faced a difficult challenge in his academic journey.

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How Gunjan Sharma’s Mother Took Over His Online JEE Classes

That’s when his mother, Gunja Sharma, stepped in to help Gunjan’s future. Being a homemaker and holding a Bachelors of Education degree, Gunja wasn't much versed with the technical knowledge and studies that her son was undertaking. Despite having an academic background in Humanities, Gunja attended online classes in place of her son, carefully listened to lectures, and prepared handwritten notes for Gunjan to study. She educated herself with scientific concepts and technical terminology, making sure that Gunjan didn't miss out on a single topic.

In a conversation with news agency PTI, Gunjan recalled her mother’s efforts so he could focus on both his studies and recovering from his illness. "When I fell ill, my mother's support became invaluable. She prepared notes and helped me continue my studies during those months,” he remarked.

Hard Work Pays Off with IIT Delhi Admission

The mother-son duo’s efforts and hard work paid off, as Gunjan secured OBC Category Rank 50 in JEE Advanced 2026, and is now set to join IIT Delhi's prestigious Computer Science program.

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What makes the story even more remarkable is that Gunja had no formal academic background in science or engineering. Yet, she dedicated herself to understanding complex concepts so she could accurately record classroom lessons and create useful study material for her son.

Speaking about the experience, she said the process taught her scientific terminology and brought her immense satisfaction. “I learnt scientific terminology while preparing notes for my son and found great fulfillment when they proved useful during his preparation,” Gunja remarked.

From battling a collapsed lung and severe vision impairment to securing a top rank in one of India’s toughest examinations, Gunjan Kumar’s journey is a powerful story of resilience and determination. Equally inspiring is the role of his mother, whose handwritten notes and unwavering support kept his IIT dream alive during the most difficult times.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)