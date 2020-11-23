Monday, November 23, 2020
Business

Employees Having Automation And Artificial Intelligence Skills Are Back In Demand

Companies around the world are turning to automation to boost business productivity and employee satisfaction

skills
The demand of employees with skills of AI and automation has increased. Pixabay

Over 70 percent of senior executives in large organizations now want even non-technical employees to have automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills, says a new study.

C-level executives and senior managers at large organizations are now seeking new candidates who have these skills, showed the survey by enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath.

When executives are looking to hire a new candidate, even in a non-technical role, nearly 70 percent of surveyed executives believe it is important that they have experience with and/or knowledge of automation and AI tools — and 73 percent would choose someone with automation skills between two similarly qualified candidates, showing the results.

“We’re hearing loud and clear that executives want all employees to have automation and AI skills, and that employees, in turn, demand training to be successful with these emerging technologies,” Tom Clancy, Senior Vice President, UiPath Learning, said in a statement.

The study comes at a time when companies around the world are turning to automation to boost business productivity and employee satisfaction.

skills
Artificial intelligence and automation skills. Pixabay

For the study, UiPath surveyed more than 500 C-level executives and senior managers at large organizations to understand how important it is to enterprise executives that their employees — even those in non-technical roles — have automation and AI skills.

The results showed that automation and AI skills are becoming increasingly critical for all employees, regardless of job focus. The survey found that 94 percent of individuals in non-technical roles at respondents’ organizations already interact with automation and AI technologies in some capacity.

While over 40 percent of surveyed executives believe automation and AI skills can increase employees’ responsibilities, 64 percent said that these skills can increase employees’ pay and 67 percent said it can give employees more opportunities for career advancement within their organization. (IANS)

