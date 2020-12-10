Employees Left Behind While Firms Seek Digital Transformation

As organizations seek digital transformation globally, many employees are often left behind in the process and are simply unaware of how to contribute, a new survey said on Wednesday.

Interestingly, there is still confusion at the top as even 14 percent of CEOs said they don’t know how to get involved with the digital transformation (DX) process, according to the global study by Futurum Research sponsored by software company Pegasystems.

The study revealed that 94 percent of employees surveyed want to be more involved in digital transformation and almost half (44 percent) of the general staff said they simply don’t know how to help.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“This not only disenfranchises some employees, but it can also slow the pace of DX success,” the findings showed.

“Businesses should prioritize the tools and processes that break down operational silos and foster deeper collaboration to ensure all employees come along on this critical journey,” said Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems.

“By nurturing a vibrant DX culture powered by the right solutions, organizations can help ensure that no employee gets left behind.”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: आज़ादी के बाद पहली बार भारत ने इस तरह की तकनीकी मंदी में किया प्रवेश

The global study surveyed executives, technology leaders, and general employees from over 500 enterprises in North America and Europe on the role company culture plays in driving DX success.

A majority of business decision-makers (68 percent) believe that improving customer experience is the most important DX driver, followed closely by automating existing processes (67 percent) and improving or updating processes (65 percent).

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses

“With the pandemic continuing to cause unparalleled uncertainty and disruption, businesses must examine every aspect of digital transformation to ensure they can keep pace and stay competitive,” said Shelly Kramer, founding partner, and senior analyst at Futurum Research. (IANS)