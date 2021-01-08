Friday, January 8, 2021
Employment Status In India Worsens In December
Business

Employment Status In India Worsens In December

The unemployment rate in the country increased sharply to 9.1 percent in December

Employment
Rising joblessness: India's employment scenario worsens in December. Pixabay

The employment scenario in the country, which improved post the lifting of the lockdown, has worsened in December, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The unemployment rate in the country increased sharply to 9.1 percent in December from 6.5 percent in November, as per the data. The numbers indicate that the stress in the economy is far from over and the road to normalcy would be longer.

According to CMIE’s MD and CEO Mahesh Vyas, the December number is the highest unemployment rate since the beginning of India’s recovery from the lockdown in June.

He noted that the rise in unemployment comes along with high inflation, which has been in the vicinity of 7 percent in recent months and has made the situation worse. He also raised concerns that the sharp increase in unemployment strengthens worries regarding the recovery process.

As per the think tank, the rise in unemployment in December is the result of a partial recovery of the labor participation rate (LPR). The LPR had fallen to 40 percent in November from 40.7 percent in the preceding two months.

Employment
India had around 38.7 million unemployed people compared to 27.4 million in November. Pixabay

LPR is a measure of an economy’s active workforce. It is calculated by dividing the labor force by the total working-age population.

In December, the LPR recovered partly, to 40.6 percent. The influx of people looking for work swelled and the labor force increased from an estimated 421 million in November to 427 million in December. But, labor markets were not ready for this six-million surge in labor, leaving them largely unemployed, Vyas said.

CMIE noted that the primary reason for the rise in unemployment in December was the failure of the farm sector to absorb the influx of labor. Farming is the last resort of many who are rendered jobless, but December is not the suitable month for the absorption of labor, it said.

This is the month when farming sheds jobs. In each of the past five years since 2016, labor employed in farming in December has shrunk compared to November. In December 2019, the job loss from farming was 10 million. In December 2020, this sector shed an estimated 9.8 million jobs, showed the CMIE data.

As of December end, India had around 38.7 million unemployed people compared to 27.4 million in November, registering a massive increase of 11.3 million. This huge increase in places the unemployed higher than it was before the lockdown. (IANS)

