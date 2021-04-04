Sunday, April 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Endangered Right Whales Births Reached An All-Time High Since 2015
EnvironmentLead Story

Endangered Right Whales Births Reached An All-Time High Since 2015

Right whales migrate each winter to the warmer Atlantic waters off the Southeastern U.S. to give birth

0
Right Whales
North Atlantic right whale as part of NOAA's Earth Is Blue series. Wikimedia Commons

North Atlantic right whales gave birth over the winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015, an encouraging sign for researchers who became alarmed three years ago when the critically endangered species produced no known offspring at all.

Survey teams spotted 17 newborn right whale calves swimming with their mothers offshore between Florida and North Carolina from December through March. One of those calves soon died after being hit by a boat, a reminder of the high death rate for right whales that experts fear is outpacing births.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The overall calf count equals the combined total for the previous three years. That includes the dismal 2018 calving season when scientists saw zero right whale births for the first time in three decades. Still, researchers say greater numbers are needed in the coming years for North Atlantic right whales to rebound from an estimated population that’s dwindled to about 360.

Right Whales
North Pacific Right Whale (Eubalaena japonica) – closeup of the (closed) blowholes, callosities and barnacles (whale heading to right). Wikimedia Commons

“What we are seeing is what we hope will be the beginning of an upward climb in calving that’s going to continue for the next few years,” said Clay George, a wildlife biologist who oversees right whale surveys for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “They need to be producing about two dozen calves per year for the population to stabilize and continue to grow again.”

Warmer waters for reproducing

Right whales migrate each winter to the warmer Atlantic waters off the Southeastern U.S. to give birth. Trained spotters fly over the coastline almost daily during the calving season, scanning the water for mothers with newborns.

Survey flights over Georgia and Florida ended Wednesday, the last day of March, typically the season’s end. Spotters will monitor the waters of the Carolinas through April 15, hoping to pick up any overlooked newborns as the whales head north to their feeding grounds.

This season’s calf count matches the 17 births recorded in 2015. Right whale experts consider that number fairly average, considering the record is 39 births confirmed in 2009.

Scientists suspect a calving slump in recent years may have been caused by a shortage of zooplankton to feed right whales in the Gulf of Maine and the Bay of Fundy off Nova Scotia. They say the uptick in births this season could be a result of whales being healthier after shifting to waters with more abundant food sources.

“It’s a somewhat hopeful sign that they are starting to adjust to this new regime where females are in good enough condition to give birth,” said Philip Hamilton, a right whale researcher at the New England Aquarium in Boston.

Regardless, conservationists worry that right whales are dying — largely from manmade causes — at a faster rate than they can reproduce.

Right Whales
Southern Right Whale. Wikimedia Commons

Since 2017, scientists have confirmed 34 right whale deaths in waters off the U.S. and Canada — with the leading causes being entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with boats and ships. Considering additional whales were documented in the same period with serious injuries they were unlikely to survive, researchers fear the real death toll could be at least 49.

That would exceed the 39 right whale births recorded since 2017.

“If we reduced or eliminated the human-caused death rate, their birth rate would be fine,” Hamilton said. “The onus should not be on them to reproduce at a rate that can sustain the rate at which we kill them. The onus should be on us to stop killing.”

ALSO READ: Where Did Earth Get Its Carbon From?

New rules

The federal government is expected to finalize new rules soon aimed at decreasing the number of right whales tangled up in fishing gear used to catch lobster and crabs in the Northeast. Proposals to reduce vertical fishing lines in the water and modify seasonal restricted areas have been met with heated debate. Fishermen say the proposed rules could put them out of businesses, while conservation groups insist they aren’t strict enough.

Allison Garrett, a spokeswoman for the National Marine Fisheries Service, said the agency is also considering adjustments to federal rules that since 2008 have imposed speed limits on larger vessels in certain Atlantic waters during seasonal periods when right whales are frequently seen. An agency report in January found mariners’ compliance with the speed rules has improved overall, but still lagged below 25% for large commercial vessels at four ports in the Southeast. (VOA/KB)

Previous articleWill The Unvaccinated Return To Workplaces In Israel?
Next articleThe Mystery Of Murderous 1600s Pirate May Be Solved, Thanks to Ancient Coins

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

The Pros And Cons Of Transiting Into A Cashless Economy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Jaya Choudhary Cashless economy is often defined as a situation during which the flow of cash within an economy is non-existent and every transaction must be carried through electronic channels like debit...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Scientists Discover Genetic Disease Delaying Kids’ Brain Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
UK scientists have discovered a rare genetic disease, which causes delays in intellectual development and leads to early onset of cataracts, in children. The...
Read more
Lead Story

Global Gaming PCs, Monitor Shipments Grew 26.8% In 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
Driven primarily by lockdown-induced demand, shipments of gaming PCs and monitors grew 26.8 percent year-over-year in 2020 to 55 million units, according to a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,525FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Pros And Cons Of Transiting Into A Cashless Economy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Jaya Choudhary Cashless economy is often defined as a situation during which the flow of cash within an economy is non-existent and every transaction must be carried through electronic channels like debit...
Read more

Scientists Discover Genetic Disease Delaying Kids’ Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
UK scientists have discovered a rare genetic disease, which causes delays in intellectual development and leads to early onset of cataracts, in children. The...
Read more

Global Gaming PCs, Monitor Shipments Grew 26.8% In 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Driven primarily by lockdown-induced demand, shipments of gaming PCs and monitors grew 26.8 percent year-over-year in 2020 to 55 million units, according to a...
Read more

Villages To Go Digital In UP

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has prepared an action plan to convert all the rural areas into 'smart' villages in order to ensure...
Read more

Controversies And Censorship Of OTT Platforms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When the OTT streaming platforms came to India, controversies followed. Because what followed was an unabashed abuse and misuse of the medium in the...
Read more

A Persepective On Transforming American Communities

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When they established the new republic, America’s Founding Fathers envisioned a country with deep community foundations. But as fewer Americans know their neighbors, that sense of...
Read more

Some Quick Tips And Guides To Nail The Traditional Look

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Fashion trends are constantly evolving and style enthusiasts are hooked to the latest collections and options that are available on online and offline clothing...
Read more

Here’s Why Antibiotics May Not Be Good For Infants

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exposure to antibiotics in utero and infancy can lead to an irreversible loss of regulatory T-cells in the colon, a valuable component of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,525FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada