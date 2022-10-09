After climbing Burj Khalifa and hanging from a plane mid-air, this is what Tom Cruise intends to do next

After doing every possible daredevil stunt on Earth, real-life action star Tom Cruise could well be off to his next destination - this time the International Space Station.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor could be blasted off into space to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming film, becoming the first civilian to do so, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley hinted at the future movie, which would see the 60-year-old Hollywood actor making history at the International Space Station if all goes to plan.