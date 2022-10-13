House of The Dragon: Paddy Considine discusses King Viserys Targaryen

Actor Paddy Considine, who essayed the character of King Viserys in the streaming show 'House of the Dragon' bid adieu to his character as its extraordinary journey came to an end on the show.

The actor took to his Instagram to pen a final goodbye to his character and shared some fascinating insight into his performance as Viserys.

Starting his note, he thanked everyone who praised him and said: "Thank you for the kind words. I cannot reply to every comment, but I'd like to acknowledge that they haven't been lost upon me. It was an incredible adventure where I made lots of new friends that will be with me for the rest of my life. I'd like to thank the creators for allowing me the freedom to make Viserys my own. I have never loved a character so much."