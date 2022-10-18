BTS: Jin's solo banger titled 'The Astronaut' to drop next Friday

It was a heartbreaking week for 'The Army' after the announcement of 'The Boys' joining the army broke out.

It has been officially announced that the heartthrobs of a million hearts would be joining the South Korean Armed Forces as part of the mandatory conscription rule.

However, before the long hiatus, 'The Army' has been teased a promo of an upcoming banger by eldest BTS member Jin.

Tentatively titled 'The Astronaut' the short promo has taken social media by storm owing to the humongous fan following BTS and its members attract.

In the promo, with outer space as a backdrop, a tiny figure of an astronaut can be seen jumping around space with huge robotic machines, spaceships, and a playful dog (reportedly a homage to Jin's late pet 'Jiangu')

In other words, the 2-minute 30-second promo is just 'out of the world'.

Watch the promo: