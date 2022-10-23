RRR in Japan: Ram Charan thanks his Japanese fans for their love

In Japan to promote 'RRR', 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan gave a heartwarming speech in an auditorium full of Japanese fans.

Ram Charan spoke about how endearing the love and support from Japanese fans have been and how he feels like he is in his homeland. "You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences the love and warmth," he said.

Helmed by ace director S.S Rajamouli, and co-starring NTR, 'RRR' has grossed more than Rs 1,000 crore and has been wowing audiences across the world.