'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty meets superstar Rajnikanth

As his film 'Kantara' received a roaring response, filmmaker-actor Rishabh Shetty met superstar Rajinikanth to celebrate the success of the movie.

Recently, Rajnikanth heaped praises on the film and the lead actor Rishab as he said: "The unknown is more than the known."

"No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale films," and added: "Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor".

Recently, Hombale films took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures of Rishab Shetty and Rajnikanth.