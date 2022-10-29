Olympian Neeraj Chopra pumps up 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' fever

The Indian Olympic gold sensation and track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has joined the fight for Wakanda as he personifies the essence of being a warrior and fighting for one's country.

His journey from humble beginnings to achieving the coveted Olympic gold medal and becoming the reigning champion has truly been inspiring and extraordinary in equal measure.

Marvel Studios released a new promotional video asset featuring Neeraj Chopra on Friday on their social media handles. In the video, he can be seen wearing dark athletic attire and throwing a javelin as the visuals from the upcoming superhero movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' slowly take over the frame.