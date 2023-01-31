Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are focusing more on family

And their daughters are excited about being big sisters.

"The girls are great with the baby," the insider said.

Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Mexico in July 2014 after dating for a year.

The couple overcame a tough time in their marriage following allegations against the singer, last fall.

"They are working on their marriage and plan on staying together," a source said at the time, adding that the Montecito, California, based pair were putting their family first.

Addressing the controversy in a public statement shared on Instagram, Levine admitted, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner." (KB/IANS)