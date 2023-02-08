Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Ram Charan's wife Upasana pens an apology to the newlyweds

South sensation Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela penned an apology to newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their wedding post.

Upasana apologized to the couple for not attending their wedding due to prior commitments.

She wrote in the comment section: "Congratulations. This is so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn't be there. Lots of love to both of you."