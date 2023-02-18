Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant 'India's pride'

She replied: "He is an asset to our country, India's pride."

The cameraperson replied that their good wishes are with him.

To which, Urvashi said: "Hamari bhi (Mine as well)." Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look.

After the news of Pant's accident made headlines, Urvashi posted a cryptic note: "Praying, love Urvashi Rautela."

Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment. (KB/IANS)