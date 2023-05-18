Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'

Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.



"But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it's culture and integrity... I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money...I see those more rich they get deprived they become..."



On the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency', 'Tejas', 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. [IANS/NS]