Sara Ali Khan makes Cannes debut



Naomi Campbell



English Model Naomi Campbell shined in silver sequin dress and Chopard earrings in 18ct white gold featuring 24.12-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in titanium featuring 9.77-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in 18k white gold featuring 90.6-carats of diamonds, a bracelet in 18ct white gold featuring 4.80-carats of diamonds, and a ring in 18ct white gold featuring a 10.06-carat brilliant-cut diamond and diamonds, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, along with a bracelet from the L'Heure du Diamant Collection in 18ct white gold featuring 11.75-carats of diamonds, along with a ring from the Red Carpet Collection in 18ct white gold featuring a 9.55-carat blue sapphire and diamonds.



Catherine Zeta-Jones



Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzled low cut red dress and paired an earrings from the Chopard Red Carpet Collection featuring 33.43-carats of rubies and 8.59-carats of pink sapphires and a bracelet from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring diamond and pink sapphires.



Uma Thurman



American Actress Uma Thurman sparkled in a necklace from the Red Carpet Collection in 18ct white Fairmined-certified gold featuring 223.89-carats of rubies, 32.54-carats of diamonds and 23.91-carats of amethysts. She also wore a pair of earrings in 18ct white gold featuring a pair of heart shaped rubies with diamonds, a bracelet in 18ct white gold featuring 24.03-carats of rubies, a bracelet in 18ct white gold featuring 73.69-carats of diamonds, all from the Haute Joaillerie Collection, along with earrings in 18ct white gold featuring rubies and diamonds worn in the hair and a ring in 18ct white gold featuring diamonds, both from the Precious Lace Collection.