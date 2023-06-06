Small-screen Lord Ram gets ready to unveil Ram Janmabhoomi film

The actor revealed that during the shoot several cast members got emotional while filming at locations associated with Lord Ram.



Govil recalled: "It is not an easy film and portraying the real truth and emotions on camera at the real location was cathartic. The storyline and the shooting experience has been very emotional, to be honest."



He said the film will take viewers back to "the past of the Ram Janmabhoomi and the struggle for it in Ayodhya". Govil added: "I firmly believe it is high time we should know about our history."



Commenting on the project, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, echoed Govil's sentiments. He said: "People need to be made aware of the truth about our history, and if the movie truly aims to do that, I would love to lend my support to it. When I first heard the narrative, I let the filmmakers know I would be happy to support the movie and offer any assistance that was needed."