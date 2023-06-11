The first Natya Kumbh theatre festival

Natya Kumbh aims to foster a vibrant and inclusive theatre community, where artists can thrive and audiences can immerse themselves in the magic of live performances.



Through the festival the organisers aim to provide a platform for talented playwrights, actors, and theatre enthusiasts to showcase their art and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling.



Vibgyor launches its first intellectual property in the space of theatre - Natya Kumbh, a not-for-profit initiative, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and development of the theatre industry in India.



Natya Kumbh is a festival of theatre, celebrating the drama and dramatist spanning across various genres from comedy, drama, satire to patriotism. It consists of 9 plays written by celebrated Playwright Mrinal Mathur which will be performed during this week-long festival.

Each of the plays are directed and performed by leading theatre troupes and directors from all across the country. All the plays are insightful and not one-sided to provide a meeting ground for different ideas and ideologies.