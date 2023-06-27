OTT

'Big Boss OTT 2' : Jad’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

After the task on Tuesday left the contestants of the White team winning the premium ration, Big Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid was seen breaking down at the breakfast table.
Big Boss OTT 2: On Wednesday morning while eating a chicken sandwich for breakfast, Jad broke in to tears. (Representational image: Wikimedia Commons)
After the task on Tuesday left the contestants of the White team winning the premium ration, Big Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid was seen breaking down at the breakfast table.

On Wednesday morning while eating a chicken sandwich for breakfast, Jad broke in to tears. In the face of adversity and the harsh realities of life, Jad has experienced unimaginable hardships especially when it came to food, making him emotional about the same.

"I used to sleep without food, on the road, and even rummage into garbage bins to find something to eat. I couldn't bring myself to refuse food to anyone, no matter the circumstances. It's a heart-wrenching feeling that I am eating all the good food in front of the rest of you who haven't got the same."

Manisha Rani consoled Jad: "It's okay, Jad. Remember, it's just a game, and everyone has to find their inner strength. We're all going through our own struggles. I know you have an emotional side that makes you feel this way. Just come to one corner and eat food by yourself, no one will feel bad.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema. (IANS/NS)

