'Big Boss OTT 2' : Jad’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

"I used to sleep without food, on the road, and even rummage into garbage bins to find something to eat. I couldn't bring myself to refuse food to anyone, no matter the circumstances. It's a heart-wrenching feeling that I am eating all the good food in front of the rest of you who haven't got the same."

Manisha Rani consoled Jad: "It's okay, Jad. Remember, it's just a game, and everyone has to find their inner strength. We're all going through our own struggles. I know you have an emotional side that makes you feel this way. Just come to one corner and eat food by yourself, no one will feel bad.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema. (IANS/NS)