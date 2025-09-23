Ektaa Kapoor calls 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' getting the National Award 'a magical moment'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Netflix’s drama "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" was honoured as the 'Best Hindi Film' during the 71st National Film Awards, hosted in Delhi on Tuesday.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer Ektaa Kapoor, along with Monika Shergill from Netflix, graced the ceremony. The Director was felicitated with the award and medal by the President of India during the ceremony.

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" is the first Netflix Original to win a National Award.

Sharing her experience, producer Ektaa Kapoor said, “Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal’s win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji. This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today’s recognition makes the journey unforgettable."

"Thank you to the jury and audience for embracing this story, and to Netflix, which took this story from the heartlands of India to a global audience. It inspires us to keep supporting bold, original storytelling,” she added.