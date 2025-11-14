Kajol Backs Expiry-Date Idea for Marriage; Ajay Devgn Says ‘Love Has Lost Its Meaning’

In a separate interview on BookMyShow’s YouTube channel promoting De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay Devgn spoke about how the meaning of “love” has shifted across generations. Sitting alongside R. Madhavan, he said:

“From what I see, it has become more casual than what it was. The word ‘love’ has been used so unnecessarily that it has lost its meaning. In our generation, you reached a point where you said ‘I love you.’ … Now people don’t understand the depth of that word so it has been overused.”

Madhavan agreed, adding “Now every message has a heart emoji with it. All messages just end with ‘love’.” Devgn further reflected “The problem is that you love your pets because you know that they won’t ask for anything in return.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married since 24 February 1999 and have two children. The talk show Two Much… is streamed on Amazon Prime Video and often features open discussions on relationships, life and modern perspectives.

The commentary by both actors comes at a time when relationship norms in India are evolving and discussions around commitment, marriage longevity, and emotional fulfilment have become more open.