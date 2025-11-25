Trinidadian Filmmaker Danielle Dieffenthaller Passes Away at 60

By the time “Westwood Park” hit local TV screens years later, Dieffenthaller had a wide range of experience under her belt and stepped into the role of producer/director with confidence. She was also insistent on maintaining ownership and control of the series, which ran for six successful seasons and was shown not just locally, but in various Caribbean territories, and syndicated in countries like Papua New Guinea, the United States, and the United Kingdom. So adept was the series at showing the complicated and often tenuous relationship between class and race in a post-colonial society like Trinidad and Tobago’s that actor and theatre producer Richard Ragoobarsingh noted, “Westwood Park became, in my opinion, her magnum opus. It became part of Trinidad and Tobago's film history — a testimony to Danielle’s creative vision and persistence.”

In a telephone interview with Global Voices, Lovelace, who shot the series pilot, recalled Dieffenthaller’s determination: “She was stubborn, so when she set her mind to something, she would do it.” She was a brave filmmaker, even in the literal sense. In 1990, during Trinidad and Tobago’s attempted coup, Dieffenthaller, Lovelace and colleague Anthony Salandy managed to get access to film where no other local crew could, chronicling the insurrectionists’ surrender and the release of hostages from parliament. “Danielle wanted to do things,” Lovelace recalls. “And I think the three of us at Earth TV shared a vision for trying to elevate the standard of production in the country.” Popplewell called Dieffenthaller “one of the fiercest and most adventurous souls I have ever known.”

Dieffenthaller would go on to produce other series, most notably “The Reef,” set in Tobago, and a part of a pilot for “Plain Sight,” which focused on some of the urban communities that are often dismissed as nothing but criminal “hot spots” — but she saw the situation differently. “People don’t know each other,” she explained. “St. Barb's is not five miles from where I live, but people thought I was foreign because we don’t know each other and we don't understand each other, and we have people saying, ‘Those people’ — it was never ‘us.’”

When, in 2019, Dieffenthaller became the Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence Laureate in Arts and Letters, she stressed, “We need to invest in images of ourselves. All kinds of images […] you're buying into an idea of how one must behave or can behave in a society.” Of her work being recognised in this way, writer Ira Mathur said, “[You] created a professional working world where Caribbean stories were handled with a glorious understanding of the complexity and richness of who we are as a people. You recognised the depth we carried in this new world, shaped by a fractured past, and you did your own reassembling of the broken pieces with an innate belief in us — never accepting the old idea that foreign was best. Your Sabga Award only confirmed what those who worked with you already knew: you treated our stories with seriousness and respect, and expected the rest of us to do the same.”