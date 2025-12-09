“Choose Yourself”: Rashmika Mandanna Urges Fans to Embrace Self-Love and Positivity

Mumbai, Dec 8: Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media account to give her fans a sneak peek into her current mood and trip.

Sharing beautiful and adorable pictures of herself, Rashmika wrote, “Travel the world - explore - make mistakes - forgive yourself - love yourself - eat - laugh loud - live happily - respect people - respect life - respect yourself - be kind to others - be kind to yourself - choose yourself and I hope you choose all of this for yourself,” with a white heart and white dove.

The actress in the picture was seen dressed in an all-white outfit, with a white flower in her hair. In another picture, Rashmika, being her goofy self looked adorable. Rashmika was seen in her movie The Girlfriend, which was released in November this year.

See Also: Calm Wins Over Chaos in Bigg Boss 19: Actor Gaurav Khanna Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

The movie received great reviews for her performance from fans and critics alike. In fact today, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor heaped praise on actress Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release and called it a “mandatory watch”. Janhvi took to her social media account and shared a story featuring a pivotal scene from the film featuring Rashmika.

She captioned it with “#TheGirlfriend. Mandatory Watch.” For the uninitiated, The Girlfriend is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel.

It tells the story of a young woman named Bhooma, who explores love, compatibility and self-discovery during college, experiencing relationship complexities and personal growth. The actress along with entertaining her fans, is also at times seen motivating and inspiring her fans. Recently, Rashmika had taken out a moment from her busy schedule to reflect on the true meaning of the much-talked-about feminine energy.

See Also: Kajol Backs Expiry-Date Idea for Marriage; Ajay Devgn Says ‘Love Has Lost Its Meaning’