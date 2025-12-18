Cameron’s Avatar Moment Meets Rajamouli’s Varanasi Vision as James Cameron Offers to Film Second-Unit Shots

James Cameron praised S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, offered to shoot second-unit scenes.
Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, set for global release on December 19, 2025.
Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, blends mythology with action and is targeting a 2027 release.
Filmmaker James Cameron expressed his interest in the upcoming epic Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, during an IMAX promotional event for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Mumbai. He even offered to join the project as a second-unit director after seeing its potential. The interaction between the two filmmakers took place over a video call and is now being widely talked about. It showcased a rare moment where two of the world’s most influential directors expressed admiration for each other’s art, hinting at a potential collaboration.
The celebrated director Cameron was in awe of Rajamouli’s visual ambition and storytelling scale as he promoted the third part of the Avatar franchise. Cameron expressed his desire to the RRR director of visiting the sets of Varanasi, jokingly adding that he could work as a camera operator and help shoot second-unit sequences. The warm gesture was appreciated by Rajamouli and his team, who welcomed the foreign director and called it an honour. The interaction, through the eyes of viewers, was seen as a symbolic nod to the growing global exchange between Hollywood and Indian cinema.
The conversation stemmed from the context of the upcoming movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, scheduled to release globally on December 19, 2025. The third instalment is a continuation of the tale of Pandora and the Sully family, introducing new Na’vi clans along with heightened conflicts. The film has been directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and the late Jon Landau. It has been reported to be designed especially for premium large formats such as IMAX, a specialty of Cameron, making the film visually impressive and packed with a high-stakes cinematic experience.
The conversation gradually turned to Rajamouli’s next big project, which is still halfway through production, Varanasi. Written by veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film is being talked about as one of the most ambitious Indian projects currently in production. The film features an impressive cast, with the lead role being played by Mahesh Babu, who portrays a Shiva devotee blending the modern world with ancient mythology while on a mysterious quest. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a leading role, marking her first Telugu-language film. The antagonist is reportedly being played by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Varanasi will be a mix of spiritual themes and large-scale spectacle, presenting itself as a mythological action-adventure. In an interview, Rajamouli himself acknowledged that one major sequence of the film has been influenced by the Ramayana. The movie is set in and around the holy city of Varanasi (Kashi), with sets recreated to highlight its spiritual and architectural essence across Hyderabad, Odisha, and select international locations. Principal photography began in early 2025, with strict secrecy maintained, including mobile phone bans on set to avoid any leaks. The final title and release date have not yet been officially announced, although some reports suggest a targeted 2027 release.
Cameron and Rajamouli have redefined blockbuster cinema in their respective industries, and their informal exchange reflected the mutual respect between the two filmmakers. It showcases how admiration, collaboration, and a shared creative vision can cross continents even before cameras roll, linking filmmakers around the world.
