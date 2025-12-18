Cameron’s Avatar Moment Meets Rajamouli’s Varanasi Vision as James Cameron Offers to Film Second-Unit Shots

The conversation gradually turned to Rajamouli’s next big project, which is still halfway through production, Varanasi. Written by veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film is being talked about as one of the most ambitious Indian projects currently in production. The film features an impressive cast, with the lead role being played by Mahesh Babu, who portrays a Shiva devotee blending the modern world with ancient mythology while on a mysterious quest. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a leading role, marking her first Telugu-language film. The antagonist is reportedly being played by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Varanasi will be a mix of spiritual themes and large-scale spectacle, presenting itself as a mythological action-adventure. In an interview, Rajamouli himself acknowledged that one major sequence of the film has been influenced by the Ramayana. The movie is set in and around the holy city of Varanasi (Kashi), with sets recreated to highlight its spiritual and architectural essence across Hyderabad, Odisha, and select international locations. Principal photography began in early 2025, with strict secrecy maintained, including mobile phone bans on set to avoid any leaks. The final title and release date have not yet been officially announced, although some reports suggest a targeted 2027 release.

Cameron and Rajamouli have redefined blockbuster cinema in their respective industries, and their informal exchange reflected the mutual respect between the two filmmakers. It showcases how admiration, collaboration, and a shared creative vision can cross continents even before cameras roll, linking filmmakers around the world.