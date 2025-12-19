‘Vomit on Paper’ Sparks Social Media Storm: Australian-Based Haryanvi Rapper Dhanda Nyoliwala to Revise Lyrics After Religious Backlash

Australian-based Haryanvi rapper Praveen Dhanda, popularly known by his stage name Dhanda Nyoliwala, has decided to revise the controversial lyrics of his new album Vomit on Paper. The album was released on 7 December 2025. The step was taken after he faced massive backlash from religious groups and social media users. The rapper announced the revision on social media on 16 December 2025, during an Instagram livestream.

He stated that he would rewrite the lyrics to ease tensions, while the core message would remain the same. He further highlighted that he did not intend to target religious faith but was questioning hypocrisy and social wrongdoings. He also cited some past incidents from his village that served as inspiration behind the lyrics. He emphasised that his motive was to expose the social abuse of religious identity by individuals concealing misconduct behind spiritual authority.