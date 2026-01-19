DELUSIONAL TAKE: “ChatGPT Is Upper-Caste Propaganda”: UPSC Educator Dr. Vijender Chauhan

Prominent educator and infamous UPSC mock interviewer Vijender Singh Chauhan—who became a viral internet sensation for his nonsensical questions and ‘casual’ way of posing them to interviewees made the claim. His recent comment that ChatGPT gives responses that please upper-caste individuals has sparked discourse among netizens, with many X users claiming they have lost all hope for India’s future.

Chauhan has a YouTube channel with over one million subscribers that primarily focuses on UPSC mock interviews with aspirants and on guiding corporate professionals. In a recent public appearance, Chauhan weighed in on the process of how ChatGPT creates its responses. According to the professional educator, when a user gives a prompt to the AI chatbot, there are greater chances of it responding with data that pleases people of upper-caste origin.

He went on to explain what ChatGPT actually is. It utilizes generative pre-trained transformers, which ultimately assist in creating responses in the form of text, images, and more.

As per Chauhan’s definition of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot is pre-trained, which further raises questions about who trained ChatGPT. “What trained it? That content trained ChatGPT which already exists out there and usually advocates upper-caste people and powerful position holders,” said Chauhan.

He further stated that ChatGPT’s responses are also shaped by people and sources in which upper-caste representation outweighs others. He added, “So if the foundational structure of a machine is problematic, then how can one expect social justice from such machines?”

He then stated that the fight is no longer just against bureaucrats, position holders, power leaders, and office-bearers, but also against AI algorithms. Following Chauhan’s take on ChatGPT being a more dangerous threat, several social media users began taking a dig at the educator for being “too tech-savvy.”

One user criticised him by calling him a conman who possesses vital academic degrees. Another user posted a photograph of OpenAI founder Sam Altman in Indian attire, while another wrote, “ChatGPT is the general AI we have now; we want sochit-vanchit AI next. Target: reservation in AI.”

Most users targeted Chauhan by reiterating that “little knowledge is dangerous,” while some pointed out the UPSC educator’s bias.

