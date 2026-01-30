DELLUSIONAL TAKE : Work Stress Makes People Gay, Says Malaysian Minister

Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan linked work stress, social influence, and personal factors to LGBT-related behaviour
His remarks sparked strong backlash online where people accused him of spreading stereotypes and misinformation towards LGBTQ
Zulkifli said his remarks were taken out of context and reaffirmed the government’s conservative stance on LGBT issues.
The Malaysian minister has gained widespread attention on social media after linking work-related stress and social factors to what he described as “LGBT-related behaviour” in the country. His remarks, made in a written reply in Parliament, sparked controversy and drew strong criticism and ridicule from citizens and advocacy groups.
The minister is Dr Zulkifli Hasan, who serves as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs). According to local media reports, he stated that factors such as work stress, social influence, sexual experiences, and lack of religious practice could contribute to people becoming involved in the LGBT community. Zulkifli said, “Societal influence, sexual experiences, work stress, and other personal factors come under this category.”
He made these remarks while responding in writing to a question from opposition lawmaker Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff of the Islamist party PAS. She had sought updated statistics on LGBT-related issues in Malaysia, including data on age groups, ethnicity, and contributing factors.
In his reply, Zulkifli cited a 2017 study by Sulaiman and others, which suggested that several elements may influence LGBT-related behaviour. “The study emphasised that a combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behaviour,” he said.
However, he also acknowledged that the government does not have official data on the size of the LGBT population in the country. “Comprehensive data on the number of LGBT people in Malaysia remains limited,” he added.
After his comments became public, they quickly triggered backlash on social media and from advocacy groups. Many users criticised the idea of linking sexual orientation or identity to stress and social pressure, arguing that it reinforces harmful stereotypes and stigma.
One social media user wrote, “Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister linking work stress to being LGBT is ridiculous and dangerous reinforcing stigma instead of facts. Citing a 2017 study doesn’t make it right; it just spreads misinformation and hurts the community.” Another commented in jest, “So if he's straight, he's not working properly??”
“This kind of LGBTQ stereotype only reinforces why his own race and community are always being stereotyped as lazy or always sit one corner,” one user wrote. Another added, “Yes our Malaysian parliament is a joke Bro telling everyone is gay at this point.”
In response to the widespread criticism, Zulkifli urged people to read his full parliamentary reply instead of relying on selected quotes. He said his remarks had been taken out of context and called for “tabayyun,” meaning verification, before forming opinions.
“I invite everyone, including members of parliament and the public, to honestly refer to and examine the full written answer provided in Parliament,” he said in a statement.
He also reiterated that the government’s position on the issue remains unchanged. The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) does not support the normalisation of LGBT lifestyles, saying they contradict religious teachings, moral values, and social norms in Malaysia.
The controversy has renewed debate over how LGBT issues are discussed in the country, particularly through religious and moral perspectives. Same-sex relationships remain illegal in Malaysia, and there are no legal protections for LGBTQ individuals, with same-sex sexual activity continuing to be criminalised.
Suggested Reading: