DELLUSIONAL TAKE : Work Stress Makes People Gay, Says Malaysian Minister

In his reply, Zulkifli cited a 2017 study by Sulaiman and others, which suggested that several elements may influence LGBT-related behaviour. “The study emphasised that a combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behaviour,” he said.

However, he also acknowledged that the government does not have official data on the size of the LGBT population in the country. “Comprehensive data on the number of LGBT people in Malaysia remains limited,” he added.

After his comments became public, they quickly triggered backlash on social media and from advocacy groups. Many users criticised the idea of linking sexual orientation or identity to stress and social pressure, arguing that it reinforces harmful stereotypes and stigma.

One social media user wrote, “Malaysia’s Religious Affairs Minister linking work stress to being LGBT is ridiculous and dangerous reinforcing stigma instead of facts. Citing a 2017 study doesn’t make it right; it just spreads misinformation and hurts the community.” Another commented in jest, “So if he's straight, he's not working properly??”

“This kind of LGBTQ stereotype only reinforces why his own race and community are always being stereotyped as lazy or always sit one corner,” one user wrote. Another added, “Yes our Malaysian parliament is a joke Bro telling everyone is gay at this point.”