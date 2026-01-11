Audio Allegedly Featuring JeM Chief Masood Azhar Goes Viral on Social Media; Claims Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Ready for ‘Shahadat’

Azhar further claims that such individuals regularly write letters to him, urging or even pressuring him to send them quickly for operations. In the audio, he asserts that the number of such recruits is not small, repeatedly stating that they are “not one, not two, not a hundred, not even a thousand.” He adds that revealing the exact number would cause an uproar in global media.

Where Is Masood Azhar?

Masood Azhar has not appeared in public since 2019. That year, his hideout in Bahawalpur was hit by a powerful blast by unknown attackers, which he survived. Since then, he has largely remained out of public view, leading to speculation about his whereabouts and health. Intelligence inputs in recent months have suggested that he may be operating away from Bahawalpur, possibly from Pakistan-occupied regions.

Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist and is accused of masterminding several major attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 44 CRPF personnel. He has a long history of making inflammatory and anti-India statements.