‘No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land’: Billie Eilish’s Political Comment Over Migration During Her Grammy Acceptance Speech Creates Online Buzz

Billie highlighted immigrant rights as she was accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas on stage. She said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.” She further criticised the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), adding a censored remark, “F*** ICE.” The speech was part of a larger trend at the awards, where several artists called out ICE while calling for compassion and justice for immigrants. The platform became a stage for social commentary more than a musical celebration amid the row.

Backlash Over Her Own Mansion

The remarks sparked a debate that went beyond the awards show, creating a wave of online reactions as users pointed out that Billie’s Los Angeles mansion sits on land that historically belongs to the Tongva Tribe. The Tongva are Native Americans whose ancestral land, which includes the greater Los Angeles Basin, was taken from them generations ago. Many criticised the singer, stating that her remarks contradicted her own position, as she resides in a home built on land taken from Indigenous people.