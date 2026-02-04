‘No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land’: Billie Eilish’s Political Comment Over Migration During Her Grammy Acceptance Speech Creates Online Buzz

Billie Eilish’s Grammy win for Wildflower was overshadowed by backlash over her ‘stolen land’ remarks.
Her criticism of ICE sparked online debate, with users questioning her Los Angeles mansion’s Indigenous history.
The Tongva Tribe acknowledged the issue, urging awareness and proper recognition of Indigenous land rights.
Pop star Billie Eilish’s Wildflower was crowned Song of the Year at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on 1 February 2026. However, it was her acceptance speech that drew the most attention, followed by a wider debate about her own property. She made political remarks on stage, gaining cheers from the live audience, which later turned into a flurry of reactions online.
Billie highlighted immigrant rights as she was accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas on stage. She said, “No one is illegal on stolen land.” She further criticised the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), adding a censored remark, “F*** ICE.” The speech was part of a larger trend at the awards, where several artists called out ICE while calling for compassion and justice for immigrants. The platform became a stage for social commentary more than a musical celebration amid the row.
The remarks sparked a debate that went beyond the awards show, creating a wave of online reactions as users pointed out that Billie’s Los Angeles mansion sits on land that historically belongs to the Tongva Tribe. The Tongva are Native Americans whose ancestral land, which includes the greater Los Angeles Basin, was taken from them generations ago. Many criticised the singer, stating that her remarks contradicted her own position, as she resides in a home built on land taken from Indigenous people.
The Tongva Tribe also responded, although not in a way meant to escalate conflict. They acknowledged the historical fact of their ancestral land but did not demand its return. Instead, they appreciated Billie for highlighting the Indigenous context, while stressing the importance of explicitly naming Indigenous peoples affected by such histories in public discourse. They further elaborated that there has been no contact from Billie’s side regarding the property and expressed hope to educate the public about tribal heritage in the future.
The clash highlights the ongoing spectrum of cultural tension surrounding celebrity activism, land rights, and political messaging. Public figures remain closely watched, placing a responsibility on them to speak out on social issues. Billie’s comment on the history of colonization and migration has generated mixed reactions online, as the statement itself is rooted in complex issues such as Indigenous land claims.
