Long Before India Accepted Queers, Bollywood Already Told Their Story: Tale of India’s First Queer Film and How It Was Lost to Time

Because of its bold theme, the film faced heavy censorship. The censor board demanded several cuts and changes before allowing its release. Director Prem Kapoor was forced to heavily edit the film and remove many queer overtones to get clearance. As a result, Badnam Basti was released in 1971 with an ‘A’ certificate. This version, however, was far removed from Kapoor’s original vision.

Following the failure of the 1971 release, a re-edited version was released in 1978 with a ‘U’ certificate after further changes. Despite these efforts, the film failed commercially once again. Over time, it disappeared completely from circulation, with no prints available in India for decades. This led to its silent erasure and its status as a “lost film.”