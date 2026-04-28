“Director Came to My Room at Night”: Sandeepa Virk Alleges Exploitation in Punjabi Film Industry, Shares Disturbing Experience

Sandeepa Virk claims a director entered her room late at night during a film shoot and pressured her, implying expectations beyond professional boundaries.
She says she refused to comply and was subsequently removed from the film despite completing several days of shooting.
Virk highlights ongoing problems of exploitation, pressure, and lack of dignity faced by women in the entertainment industry.
The entertainment industry has long been a subject of discussion when it comes to the experiences of women. Over the years, it has been surrounded by allegations and rumours of exploitation, where women are often expected to compromise in order to secure roles or opportunities. Issues such as discrimination, bullying, and emotional and psychological abuse continue to persist. Sexual exploitation, in particular, has remained a serious concern, highlighting the pressures and challenges women face while trying to build a career with dignity.
In a podcast interview on Clear Cut With Jyotsna, actress and cosmetologist Sandeepa Virk spoke about the darker side of the Punjabi film industry. During her conversation with host Jyotsna Bedi, she opened up about uncomfortable realities and shared a personal experience from her time working in the industry.
Virk alleged that during the shoot of a film in Amritsar, at Khalsa College, a director came to her room late at night. The film, she said, starred Dilpreet Dhillon, and she had already completed several days of shooting.
Recalling the incident, she said, “The Punjabi industry is very bad. The director came to my room in the middle of the night after we had been shooting for seven days.” She further explained that the director knocked on her door late at night and insisted she let him in. “He said, ‘If you are my friend, you will open the door.’ I told him I was sleeping,” she said.
According to Virk, the director entered the room, sat on her bed, and allegedly said he would stay there. “He said, ‘I will stay here and sleep here.’ I refused,” she recalled. She further claimed that when she declined, the director threatened to remove her from the film.
Virk said she stood her ground despite the pressure. “He thought that if he threatened to remove me, I would agree because I had already completed the shoot. But I refused,” she said. She added that the next morning she was informed that there would be no shoot and was subsequently removed from the film. “He removed me, and I said it’s okay,” she stated.
She also remarked that the film did not perform well and added, “I have seen bad things happen to people who did wrong to me with my own eyes.”
Apart from her experiences in the film industry, Virk has also been in the news for legal issues. Social media influencer and entrepreneur Sandeepa Virk, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 12, 2025. She faces allegations of money laundering linked to a ₹40-crore scam. According to her social media profile, she identifies herself as an actor and a certified cosmetologist.
[VP]
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