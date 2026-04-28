“Director Came to My Room at Night”: Sandeepa Virk Alleges Exploitation in Punjabi Film Industry, Shares Disturbing Experience

Virk said she stood her ground despite the pressure. “He thought that if he threatened to remove me, I would agree because I had already completed the shoot. But I refused,” she said. She added that the next morning she was informed that there would be no shoot and was subsequently removed from the film. “He removed me, and I said it’s okay,” she stated.

She also remarked that the film did not perform well and added, “I have seen bad things happen to people who did wrong to me with my own eyes.”

Apart from her experiences in the film industry, Virk has also been in the news for legal issues. Social media influencer and entrepreneur Sandeepa Virk, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 12, 2025. She faces allegations of money laundering linked to a ₹40-crore scam. According to her social media profile, she identifies herself as an actor and a certified cosmetologist.

[VP]