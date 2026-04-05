Suvendu Adhikari’s Affidavit Revives Focus on Narada Sting Case—Putting BJP–TMC Clash Back in Focus Ahead of 2026 Bengal Election

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, filed his nomination affidavit on 30 March 2026 for the upcoming 2026 Assembly Election. This has brought renewed attention to his alleged involvement in the Narada sting operation case, amid disclosures that he now faces 25 criminal cases, most of which were filed after his defection from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2020.

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI), Adhikari’s 2021 poll affidavit had shown only one criminal case pending against him. That case was related to the 2016 Narada News portal videos, which purportedly showed him receiving money in exchange for favours to a fictitious company ahead of state elections.

The latest affidavit was filed as the BJP fielded Adhikari from Nandigram in East Midnapore and Bhabanipur in Kolkata for the April 2026 polls. He had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections.

The disclosure has again placed the spotlight on the Narada sting operation, which originated from a 2014 undercover operation conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel.