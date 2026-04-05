Suvendu Adhikari’s Affidavit Revives Focus on Narada Sting Case—Putting BJP–TMC Clash Back in Focus Ahead of 2026 Bengal Election

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West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, filed his nomination affidavit on 30 March 2026 for the upcoming 2026 Assembly Election. This has brought renewed attention to his alleged involvement in the Narada sting operation case, amid disclosures that he now faces 25 criminal cases, most of which were filed after his defection from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2020.
According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI), Adhikari’s 2021 poll affidavit had shown only one criminal case pending against him. That case was related to the 2016 Narada News portal videos, which purportedly showed him receiving money in exchange for favours to a fictitious company ahead of state elections.
The latest affidavit was filed as the BJP fielded Adhikari from Nandigram in East Midnapore and Bhabanipur in Kolkata for the April 2026 polls. He had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections.
The disclosure has again placed the spotlight on the Narada sting operation, which originated from a 2014 undercover operation conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel.
In the sting, several politicians and public officials – mainly from the TMC – were allegedly filmed accepting cash bribes from representatives of a fictitious company in exchange for unofficial favours. Portions of the recordings were released publicly in 2016, shortly before the West Bengal Assembly elections.
The case triggered multiple investigations by central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A parliamentary ethics committee was also constituted to examine the matter, as several Members of Parliament were allegedly involved. The footage, recorded over several meetings, became a major political issue in West Bengal politics, triggering protests and demands for resignations.
Adhikari’s name has appeared in connection with the case during various stages of the investigation. In 2017, he was questioned by the ED after multiple summons. According to sources, Adhikari did not deny accepting money from Narada News founder Mathew Samuel during questioning, but stated he was unaware of the exact amount. Officials also indicated that discrepancies in his responses meant he could be called again for further questioning.
The Narada probe gained renewed political attention in 2021 after arrests were made in connection with the case. Four leaders were arrested following sanction from the Governor to prosecute them. At the time, Mathew Samuel questioned why no action had been taken against other figures, including Adhikari, despite the sting footage.
The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the Narada sting operation in 2017, after questions were raised regarding the impartiality of earlier investigations. CBI sources later indicated that the agency had sought permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker to prosecute Adhikari and other parliamentarians who were part of the sting recordings when they were serving as MPs.
The case has remained politically contentious, with parties trading allegations over selective action and delay in prosecution. TMC have repeatedly raised questions about Adhikari’s continued political role despite his alleged involvement in the sting, following his defection from the TMC to the BJP in 2020.
At the time, critics pointed out that Adhikari and other leaders named in the probes were given significant roles in the BJP, while the party maintained that investigations would continue independently. After his defection, a clip from the sting showing Adhikari accepting ₹5 lakh cash was deleted from the BJP's official YouTube channel.
In March 2024, senior TMC leader Shashi Panja questioned PM Modi for sharing the stage with Adhikari. The party also argued that action against opponents appeared inconsistent after defection, highlighting stalled investigations and dropped allegations.
Despite multiple developments over the years, the case remains pending. In the upcoming election, with Adhikari as the face of the BJP, the Narada sting highlights his contentious relationship with the TMC.
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