A Man in Maharashtra Arrested for Sexually Exploiting 180 Minors and Recording Over 350 Explicit Videos

A 19-year-old man, Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed (alias Mohammad Ayaz) from Paratwada, Amravati, has been arrested for sexually exploiting at least 180 minor girls
The accused allegedly used Snapchat and WhatsApp to lure girls into a “love trap,” took some to Mumbai and Pune, recorded videos without consent, and circulated them online.
No victims have come forward yet. The accused has been remanded to 7 days of police custody. A case has been registered under BNS, POCSO Act, and IT Act.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Amravati district for allegedly sexually exploiting minor girls and recording obscene videos of them. The accused was produced before a court after his arrest. He is alleged to have targeted at least 180 minor girls and recorded over 350 explicit videos, which were later used to blackmail the victims. The case has triggered widespread outrage.
The accused has been identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed, also known as Mohammad Ayaz, a resident of Paratwada city in Amravati. Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde has demanded a detailed probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, highlighting how minor girls were systematically targeted.
According to police, the accused approached victims through Snapchat and WhatsApp groups, gained their trust, and lured them into a “love trap” before taking some of them to Mumbai and Pune. He allegedly recorded explicit videos of the victims without their consent and later used them to blackmail and coerce the girls into prostitution. In some instances, the videos were also circulated online.
The accused was arrested after videos and images linked to him went viral on social media. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to seven days of police custody as the investigation continues. His mobile phone and other electronic devices have been seized, with reports suggesting they contain multiple objectionable videos.
So far, no victims have formally approached the police. Authorities have urged victims to come forward, assuring them that their identities will be protected and confidentiality maintained. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and applicable sections of the IT Act.
According to NDTV, members of the Muslim community have also approached the police, demanding strict action against the accused. Ayaz had allegedly been associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the past, based on videos and photos shared on his social media. However, several of these posts were deleted after the case came to light. Police are continuing the investigation in the case with the help of the cyber cell.
[VP]
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