A Man in Maharashtra Arrested for Sexually Exploiting 180 Minors and Recording Over 350 Explicit Videos

So far, no victims have formally approached the police. Authorities have urged victims to come forward, assuring them that their identities will be protected and confidentiality maintained. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and applicable sections of the IT Act.

According to NDTV, members of the Muslim community have also approached the police, demanding strict action against the accused. Ayaz had allegedly been associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the past, based on videos and photos shared on his social media. However, several of these posts were deleted after the case came to light. Police are continuing the investigation in the case with the help of the cyber cell.

[VP]