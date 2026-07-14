Naseeruddin Shah's 'Clown' Video and Anupam Kher's 'Roast-style' Reply: Shri Ram Bhoomi Actor Says Trolls Trying to Revive Old Feud After Film's First Look

In response to that video, Anupam Kher gave a strong reply. Kher said he does not take Shah seriously and that whatever Shah had said meant nothing to him. He added that he had never spoken against Shah before but would now respond. "You have spent all your life in frustration despite the success that you have achieved," Kher said.

He further said that if Shah had criticised Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then he was in good company. Kher added that Shah has criticised many big names, but none of them reacted to his remarks. He also said that Shah's judgment had been clouded by the substances he had consumed over time. The clip later went viral, with many social media users reacting to it.

Anupam Kher Says Trolls Dug Up the Old Video

Following the resurfaced clip, Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram on Monday, July 13, 2026, saying that all of this was being done to target him over his recent comments on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The actor also said that his relationship with Naseeruddin Shah had long been reconciled.

"A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke about my feelings. Some people didn't like what I said because it didn't fit their agenda," he said. Kher added that trolls were looking for ways to target him and that an entire ecosystem had been created just to attack him. He said they tried many things, but when those did not work, they dug up a six-year-old video of Shah, hoping it would damage his reputation.

He further said that his relationship with Shah is now good and that they greet each other with hugs and mutual respect. "People even told me to let the matter go because it had been eight or nine months, but they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then and expressed how I felt," he said.

Kher also spoke about his experience in Ayodhya, saying "There is an incredible power in Ayodhya, in the Ram Mandir. In every street and every corner, you can feel the presence of Lord Ram. The city inspires me to tell myself again and again: speak the truth, because truth always wins." He also said that it took 500 years for the Ram Mandir to be built and described Ayodhya as an extraordinary place.

The video received mixed reactions, with some praising him while others called him a "government broker" and accused him of ignoring more important issues, including the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft.