Naseeruddin Shah's 'Clown' Video and Anupam Kher's 'Roast-style' Reply: Shri Ram Bhoomi Actor Says Trolls Trying to Revive Old Feud After Film's First Look

A years-old exchange between Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher has gone viral again after the first look of Kher's upcoming film Sri Ram Bhoomi was released.
Anupam Kher said trolls intentionally dug up the old video following his recent remarks on the Ram Mandir, adding that he and Naseeruddin Shah have since reconciled and share a cordial relationship.
Kher also faced criticism over his comments describing the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft as a "minor thing and a human error," with many social media users linking the remarks to the promotion of his upcoming film.
AN OLD VIDEO of a feud between Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher has resurfaced on social media after Kher shared the first look of his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. The video, which resurfaced online, shows Shah criticising Kher, followed by Kher replying in another video with remarks that many people described as a roast. The clip quickly gained attention as Kher is set to play Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Ashok Singhal in his upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi.
After the video went viral, Kher also responded to it, highlighting that although they had disagreements in the past, the two actors now share a good relationship despite their differences. He said the video resurfaced because people were trying to find ways to troll him. Kher has also drawn widespread criticism on social media for his recent remarks on the Ram Mandir, with some people accusing him of hiding the real issues and calling him a "government agent."
In the six years old video, Naseeruddin Shah is seen calling Kher a "clown" and saying he should not be taken seriously. Shah spoke about how vocal Anupam Kher is on various issues and said "Any number of his contemporaries from NSD (National School of Drama) and FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood."
In response to that video, Anupam Kher gave a strong reply. Kher said he does not take Shah seriously and that whatever Shah had said meant nothing to him. He added that he had never spoken against Shah before but would now respond. "You have spent all your life in frustration despite the success that you have achieved," Kher said.
He further said that if Shah had criticised Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then he was in good company. Kher added that Shah has criticised many big names, but none of them reacted to his remarks. He also said that Shah's judgment had been clouded by the substances he had consumed over time. The clip later went viral, with many social media users reacting to it.
Following the resurfaced clip, Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram on Monday, July 13, 2026, saying that all of this was being done to target him over his recent comments on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The actor also said that his relationship with Naseeruddin Shah had long been reconciled.
"A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke about my feelings. Some people didn't like what I said because it didn't fit their agenda," he said. Kher added that trolls were looking for ways to target him and that an entire ecosystem had been created just to attack him. He said they tried many things, but when those did not work, they dug up a six-year-old video of Shah, hoping it would damage his reputation.
He further said that his relationship with Shah is now good and that they greet each other with hugs and mutual respect. "People even told me to let the matter go because it had been eight or nine months, but they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then and expressed how I felt," he said.
Kher also spoke about his experience in Ayodhya, saying "There is an incredible power in Ayodhya, in the Ram Mandir. In every street and every corner, you can feel the presence of Lord Ram. The city inspires me to tell myself again and again: speak the truth, because truth always wins." He also said that it took 500 years for the Ram Mandir to be built and described Ayodhya as an extraordinary place.
The video received mixed reactions, with some praising him while others called him a "government broker" and accused him of ignoring more important issues, including the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft.
In a recent interview with India Today, Kher called the alleged donation theft a "minor issue," a remark that drew widespread criticism online. During the interview, when Kher was questioned about the alleged theft, he compared it with the destruction of temples during the Mughal era. He said, "The real theft was when the Mughals destroyed our temple." He added that if the country had overcome that, then this was a "very, very minor thing and a human error."
He further said that thefts happen in museums, temples and even homes. "I too wondered how someone could steal from the treasury of such a newly established temple. But we should not confuse one issue with another. A thief is a thief," he said.
Kher will next be seen in his new film Sri Ram Bhoomi, leading to speculation from fans online that his recent remarks are aimed at promoting the film. One user wrote, “Before The Kashmir Files was made, he was touring Kashmir and expressing 'fox love' to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. As soon as the film became a hit, he distanced himself from the Pandits. The same theatrical love he's now showing from Ayodhya.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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