5 Bret Easton Ellis Adaptations, Ranked From Worst to Best

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By Alexander Howard, University of Sydney
Bret Easton Ellis’ books look like they should be perfect material for the screen. They’re filled with beautiful, amoral young things, designer clothes, pop music, lashings of drugs and casual sex, horrific violence and the sun-drenched landscape of California. His characters inhabit a world already saturated with images drawn from film and television. His fiction helped define the sensibility of the MTV generation, while cribbing liberally from it.
Yet Ellis has proved surprisingly difficult to get right in visual adaptation.
The first challenge is tone. His novels are marked by an unnervingly flat emotional register, narrated by voices drained of feeling – even as extraordinary, terrible things happen.
Characters describe violence and sexual degradation with the same detached precision they bring to discussions of fine dining, designer labels and ridiculously expensive skincare routines. That trademark blankness is difficult to capture on camera. Too little affect, and a performance risks becoming inert. Too much, and Ellis’ carefully calibrated irony gets lost in the visual mix.
The second obstacle is more obvious. Ellis’ fiction remains among the most sexually explicit and graphically violent in contemporary American literature. It forces filmmakers to decide how much to depict, what to omit and where to draw the line. Hollywood has had mixed success. Some directors have understood that Ellis is, above all, a satirist of surfaces. Others have taken those surfaces entirely at face value.
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Now, his most recent novel, The Shards has been adapted as a major streaming series. It’s a perfect moment to revisit his screen adaptations, to see which are the best – and the worst.
Of all of the Bret Easton Ellis adaptations, this is the one that most completely misses the mark.
Originally published in 1994, The Informers is a collection of interconnected stories set in Los Angeles. Valium-scoffing boomers, spoilt and disaffected offspring, media moguls, burned-out rock stars, aerobics junkies and wannabe actors drift through a city fuelled by copious amounts of hard drugs and casual cruelty. So far, so Ellis.
But even by Ellis’ standards, The Informers contains some pretty outré stuff. I am thinking here of the secret society of supposed vampires that lurks at the edges of the collection, lending it an atmosphere as supernatural as it is satirical.
What makes the adaptation’s failure especially surprising is that Ellis co-wrote the screenplay. The film abandons much of the book’s strangeness, replacing it with a far more conventional drama, weighed down by an oddly moralising tone.
Instead of capturing the eerie weightlessness of his early fiction, it turns everything into portentous gloom. It assembles an impressive cast, including Kim Basinger, Mickey Rourke and Winona Ryder, but gives them next to nothing to do. The atmosphere is relentlessly bleak. The colour palette is drab. None of it works.
Miles removed from the washed-out gloom of The Informers, Less Than Zero is unmistakably a product of the late 1980s. Los Angeles shimmers in pastels and neon, all immaculate surfaces and lavish excess.
Based on Ellis’ sensational 1985 debut novel, dubbed “The Catcher in the Rye for the MTV generation,” the movie tracks college student Clay as he returns home for the Christmas holidays. He finds his former girlfriend Blair drifting through an endless cycle of parties and white powder, while his best friend Julian has fallen into debt to drug dealers – and become trapped in a downward spiral of dependency and victimisation.
The film has much to recommend it. Robert Downey Jr delivers a remarkable performance as Julian, long before he sold his artistic soul to the Marvel Universe. It is a reminder of what once made him such an exciting young actor.
The trouble is that Less Than Zero steadily sands away the very qualities that made Ellis’ novel so confronting – and, for want of a better word, memorable. It’s darkest material is either omitted altogether or sanitised beyond recognition. The snuff film parties (yes, you read that correctly), sexual exploitation and almost unimaginable moral decay we are privy to in the book cedes ground to a more conventional, cautionary tale about self-destruction and its consequences.
Ellis’ second novel continued in the vein of his first. The behaviours on display are pretty much the same, but the location shifts from Los Angeles to the fictional Camden College, a liberal arts college on the East Coast.
(It’s worth noting here that Ellis attended Bennington College, a liberal arts college on the East Coast – widely acknowledged as the basis for Camden.)
At its centre are Sean Bateman, Lauren Hynde and Paul Denton, three students caught in a web of unrequited desire. The bitter and cynical Sean has a thing for Lauren. Lauren hooks up with Sean while pining for her absent boyfriend, Victor. Paul, Lauren’s former boyfriend, is obsessed with Sean, who he claims to have slept with.
The book also marks the emergence of the interconnected fictional universe that would become one of Ellis’ trademarks: Sean is the younger brother of Patrick Bateman, while Clay, the protagonist of Less Than Zero, also makes an appearance.
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Roger Avary’s adaptation captures the novel’s rendering of unending campus chaos and debauchery surprisingly well. It embraces the novel’s fragmented structure and dark humour without too much in the way of tonal deviation or directorial prudishness. The result is probably the most faithful Ellis adaptation, even it lacks the fierce satirical bite of the better Ellis movies.
Ellis’ most conceptually ambitious and openly queer novel has just become one of his strongest screen adaptations.
Set in Los Angeles in the autumn of 1981, The Shards follows a fictionalised version of Bret Easton Ellis during his final year at an elite private school, where the arrival of a mysterious new student – who doubles as a love interest – coincides with the appearance of a serial killer known as the Trawler. The novel gradually dissolves the boundaries between autobiography and fiction, asking readers to question almost everything its preternaturally poised narrator tells them.
The Shards gradually dissolves the boundaries between autobiography and fiction.
The series wisely avoids trying to reproduce every layer of that literary game, while making a few smart moves of its own. Instead, it takes its time and leans into mood, desire and mounting dread. The scale is impressive, and its hyper-stylised recreation of Ellis’ Los Angeles is often hypnotic.
Some of the novel’s most intriguing ideas inevitably fall away. Its reflections on memory and media are reduced in favour of a more conventional coming-of-age mystery, with greater weight placed on romance and the familiar conventions of the high-school drama. On occasion, the series edges towards the glossy glibness associated with its creator Ryan Murphy, who co-developed it with Ellis, when something closer to Joan Didion crossed with Brian De Palma might have been a better fit – and closer to the spirit of the original book.
Even so, it succeeds where some of the other adaptations falter. It understands that beneath Ellis’ surfaces – be they fractured or crystalline – lies genuine menace.
There was only ever one winner.
Mary Harron’s adaptation of American Psycho succeeds because it recognises something many early critics of the book somehow failed to spot. Ellis’ notorious novel, still sold in shrink wrap in Australia, is not simply a work of depraved horror. It is a unrelentingly ferocious, pitch-black satire of late capitalist prodigality.
Patrick Bateman, the impeccably groomed Wall Street banker who may or may not be a serial killer, inhabits a world so obsessed with status and consumption that individuality has almost disappeared. Harron grasps that this world is fundamentally absurd. The violence, when it arrives, shocks. But the film is also laugh-out-loud funny. Never have business cards meant so much, nor been the source of such mirth.
Christian Bale’s extraordinary performance remains one of the finest of the century. Famously drawing on Tom Cruise’s disconcertingly cheerful public persona, Bale presents us with a Patrick Bateman who is terrifying and ridiculous. Every line reading suggests someone desperately trying and failing to perform the role of a successful, functioning human being.
As one would expect, the film cuts down on some of the novel’s most extreme violence. But those omissions actually strengthen the adaptation. By consciously sharpening the satire, Harron keeps the focus exactly where it belongs: on the inhumane and brutalising political and socioeconomic conditions that make Ellis’ infamous creation possible. She underscores the point that Bateman is less a monstrous aberration than the logical product of his world.
More than a quarter of a century later, American Psycho remains the benchmark against which every Bret Easton Ellis adaptation is judged.
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